    Noise-Cancelling Headphones

    NC1/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
      -{discount-value}
      Hear nothing but first-class sound

      Enjoy superior noise cancellation with the Fidelio NC1. All you get is uncompromised high-fidelity sound, minus the noise. Compact foldability and long-wearing comfort make it the best sound companion on long-haul or daily commutes.

        The best travel companion on

        long haul or daily commutes

        Learn more about Philips Fidelio
        NC1 noise-cancelling headphones

        Hear nothing but first-class sound

        • High-resolution audio
        • On-ear
        • Deluxe memory foam cushions
        • Compact folding
        High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High-resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

        Hybrid technology for superior noise cancellation

        Hybrid technology for superior noise cancellation

        The Fidelio NC1 uses a feed-forward and feed-backward active noise cancellation (ANC) solution, which means there are 4 microphones implemented inside and outside the ear cans to capture noise for advanced processing. The feed-forward ANC (mic outside the ear can) covers a wider bandwidth of frequencies, while the feed-backward ANC (mic inside the ear can) provides fortified noise cancellation. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and to a deeper extent for optimised music enjoyment in any environment.

        Optimised 40-mm neodymium drivers for high-fidelity sound

        Optimised 40-mm neodymium drivers for high-fidelity sound

        Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to deliver true high-definition sound in a wide dynamic range, right down to the minutest details.

        Specially tuned for consistent high-fidelity sound

        Specially tuned for consistent high-fidelity sound

        The noise cancellation feature of the Fidelio NC1 is specially tuned with optimal sound performance in mind. Challenging the perception that noise-cancelling headphones cannot deliver high-performance sound, the NC1 is engineered to deliver the best audio quality whether you're in a quiet or noisy environment.

        Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

        Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

        The Fidelio NC1's lightweight, slim and compact foldable construction in a stylish design makes it the perfect travel companion. With multiple ways of folding the headphones, you can decide how the headphones can fit efficiently in your travel bag or even in the pocket of airline seats.

        In-line control and mic switch between music and calls

        In-line control and mic switch between music and calls

        With the in-line control and mic, you can easily switch between your music and phone calls. Fidelio's superb noise cancellation lets you enjoy crystal clear calls even in bustling environments.

        Standalone acoustic chamber for sound precision

        Standalone acoustic chamber for sound precision

        The Fidelio NC1's standalone acoustic chamber ensures that sound is not affected by its components for active noise cancellation. Every natural sound detail is isolated and precise, and dynamic bass is intact – without any compromise on sound clarity.

        Advanced design styling with aluminium and rubber accents

        Advanced design styling with aluminium and rubber accents

        Elegant hard travel case for stylish headphone protection

        Elegant hard travel case for stylish headphone protection

        Ergonomic deluxe memory foam cushions for long-haul comfort

        Materials used for the Fidelio NC1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and optimal sound performance. The ear cushions are crafted with memory foam, which moulds itself perfectly to the shape of your ears. Not only does it provide the ideal ergonomic fit, but it also enhances the headphone's noise-cancellation performance. The outer cushion is a combination of fabric and soft protein leather, which perfectly reduces both ear surface pressure and heat build-up. These elements make the NC1 an extremely wearable and comfortable companion for long-haul journeys.

        Smart power solution keeps you connected to your music

        Unlike most noise-cancelling headphones, the Fidelio NC1 keeps working with or without the battery to consistently deliver Fidelio's superior high-fidelity audio – in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply turn off the ANC and continue on your sound journey.

        Zero hiss to ensure uninterrupted enjoyment

        Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with ANC on but without any music playing. Our Fidelio noise-cancelling technology greatly minimises hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.

        30 hours of ANC play time and unlimited music and talk time

        Enjoy 30 hours of ANC play time and unlimited music and talk time

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          150 mW
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Impedance
          16 ohm
          Frequency response 7-40000 Hz
          in noise cancellation off mode

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Accessories

          Aircraft plug
          Yes, 2 * 3.5 mm
          1.0-m USB charging cable
          Yes
          1.2-m audio cable
          Yes
          Travel case
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Height
          21.9  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          2
          Width
          17.8  cm
          Gross weight
          1.21  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5202  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 73173 3
          Net weight
          0.6898  kg
          Gross weight
          2.668  lb
          Height
          8.6  inch
          Length
          7.3  inch
          Net weight
          1.521  lb
          Tare weight
          1.147  lb
          Width
          7  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8.6  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 73173 6
          Gross weight
          0.5276  kg
          Height
          20.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.3449  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.1827  kg
          Width
          16.8  cm
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          3.4  inch
          Gross weight
          1.163  lb
          Height
          8  inch
          Net weight
          0.76  lb
          Tare weight
          0.403  lb
          Width
          6.6  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7  cm
          Height
          16.4  cm
          Weight
          0.191  kg
          Width
          14  cm
          Depth
          2.8  inch
          Height
          6.5  inch
          Weight
          0.421  lb
          Width
          5.5  inch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item