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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling

Nose trimmer series 1000Nose and ear trimmer

NT1650/16

4.1
| (67) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system ensure a comfortable and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Trim nose and ear hair with maximum comfort

Ultimate comfort, without pulling

  • 100% comfort, without pulling

  • Protective Guard System

  • Fully washable, AA battery

Trim nose and ears hair

Trim nose and ears hair

Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

Effortless trimming from any angle

Effortless trimming from any angle

Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

67

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

09/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Aanrader

Fijne neustrimmer. Ligt goed in de hand en doet wat hij moet doen!

Pros

Ligt goed in de hand

Cons

Nvt

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren

17/03/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Top product!

Kan niet meer zonder! Was heel bang dat het verwijderen van haartjes pijn zou doen, maar het tegendeel heeft bewezen. Het is geheel pijnloos en werkt goed. Top!

Pros

Pijnloos, effectief, gemakkelijk schoon te maken

Cons

Geen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren

16/02/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Goede Neustrimmer

De neustrimmer werkt snel en pijnloos. Ook goed te gebruiken voor oorhaar.

Pros

Makkelijk in gebruik

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 