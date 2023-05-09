2 year warranty
100% comfort, without pulling
Protective Guard System
Fully washable, AA battery
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.
A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
4.1
of 5
67
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Neusje@2023
09/05/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Aanrader
Fijne neustrimmer. Ligt goed in de hand en doet wat hij moet doen!
Pros
Ligt goed in de hand
Cons
Nvt
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren
MarcoK118
17/03/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Top product!
Kan niet meer zonder! Was heel bang dat het verwijderen van haartjes pijn zou doen, maar het tegendeel heeft bewezen. Het is geheel pijnloos en werkt goed. Top!
Pros
Pijnloos, effectief, gemakkelijk schoon te maken
Cons
Geen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren
JoPi28
16/02/2021
Nederland
Part of promotion
Goede Neustrimmer
De neustrimmer werkt snel en pijnloos. Ook goed te gebruiken voor oorhaar.
Pros
Makkelijk in gebruik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 1000 NT1650/16 Trimmer voor neus en oren
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.