Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Nose trimmer series 1000 Nose and ear trimmer
Support
NT1650/16
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)
All (5)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I use my Philips nose trimmer?
Nose trimmer Nose trimmer
My Philips Nose Hair Trimmer does not work
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you