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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

NTRX500/10

3.3

| (8) Reviews

The ultimate sound machines

Be blown away by bass with this NX bass-equipped 650-W system that's ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

The ultimate sound machines

  • 650 W

  • Bluetooth

260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

260K LED lights for great party atmosphere

Add the ultimate atmosphere, ambience and passion to any party, with thousands of coloured lights that flicker, flash and flow in time with your music. Easily choose light colours to match your theme, or just pick one of the system's many presets.Flick the NX bass button to make the light show even more intense.

Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

You can automate your tunes with Auto-DJ, which automatically mixes tracks on a connected USB drive. Add sound effects with the DJ jogwheel. Rock the house continuously!

650 W RMS total output power / 8800 W PMPO

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

8

Reviews

29/03/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Seit über 2 Jahren schon auf jeder Party dabei

Habe das gute Stück nun schon seit über 2 Jahren und das ding läuft und läuft und läuft. Bin echt zufrieden und Beschalle damit immer unsere Familienfeiern und mache auch damit oft Party. Also von daher bin ich mehr als zufrieden und hoffe das sie noch ewig so weiter spielt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem

01/08/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Dieses Gerät macht sehr viel Spass !!!!

Solides Gerät gut zu Bedienen sehr guter Klang und Bässe !!!!! Kurz und Knapp macht einfach Spass !!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem

28/05/2017

Sverige

Sverige

Den är grym

[Employee of philipsglobal] Jag tycker att högtalaren är utmärkt för fester och annat och designen är otroligt fett

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi Fi-system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi Fi-system

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.