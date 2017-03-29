2 year warranty
Discontinued
NTRX500/10
The ultimate sound machines
Be blown away by bass with this NX bass-equipped 650-W system that's ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.
650 W
Bluetooth
Add the ultimate atmosphere, ambience and passion to any party, with thousands of coloured lights that flicker, flash and flow in time with your music. Easily choose light colours to match your theme, or just pick one of the system's many presets.Flick the NX bass button to make the light show even more intense.
You can automate your tunes with Auto-DJ, which automatically mixes tracks on a connected USB drive. Add sound effects with the DJ jogwheel. Rock the house continuously!
3.3
of 5
8
Reviews
stiftkritzler
29/03/2017
Deutschland
Seit über 2 Jahren schon auf jeder Party dabei
Habe das gute Stück nun schon seit über 2 Jahren und das ding läuft und läuft und läuft. Bin echt zufrieden und Beschalle damit immer unsere Familienfeiern und mache auch damit oft Party. Also von daher bin ich mehr als zufrieden und hoffe das sie noch ewig so weiter spielt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem
Eitzi
01/08/2014
Deutschland
Dieses Gerät macht sehr viel Spass !!!!
Solides Gerät gut zu Bedienen sehr guter Klang und Bässe !!!!! Kurz und Knapp macht einfach Spass !!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 HiFi-Minisystem
Anomaly34
28/05/2017
Sverige
Den är grym
[Employee of philipsglobal] Jag tycker att högtalaren är utmärkt för fester och annat och designen är otroligt fett
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi Fi-system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for NTRX500 Mini Hi Fi-system
Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.