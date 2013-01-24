  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    NTRX500/10
    • The ultimate sound machines The ultimate sound machines The ultimate sound machines
      -{discount-value}

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      NTRX500/10

      The ultimate sound machines

      Be blown away by bass with this NX bass-equipped 650-W system that's ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      The ultimate sound machines

      Be blown away by bass with this NX bass-equipped 650-W system that's ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.

      The ultimate sound machines

      Be blown away by bass with this NX bass-equipped 650-W system that's ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      The ultimate sound machines

      Be blown away by bass with this NX bass-equipped 650-W system that's ideal for any party. Let Auto DJ mix tracks on your USB device, stream tunes from any smartphone over Bluetooth® and use 260K lighting effects to get the party thumping.

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Mini Hi-Fi System

        Total:

        The ultimate sound machines

        Obsessed with sound

        • 650 W
        • Bluetooth

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.