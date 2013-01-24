Home
    Original radio mini

    ORT2300C/10
    Control your Original radio mini wirelessly
      Original radio mini

      ORT2300C/10
      Control your Original radio mini wirelessly

      Get smooth grooves with this Original radio mini. A modern interpretation of the iconic Philetta delivering DAB+ and FM radio, as well as music from smart devices wirelessly via Bluetooth. A built-in kitchen timer adds a touch of convenience.

        Control your Original radio mini wirelessly

        with free DigitalRadio app

        • Bluetooth®
        • DAB+, FM
        • Dual alarm, Kitchen timer
        • 4 W
        Bluetooth music streaming from your smartphones or tablet

        Bluetooth music streaming from your smartphones or tablet

        Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from your smartphones or tablets on your Philips audio system - conveniently, any time you want.

        More channels enjoyed with 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations

        More channels enjoyed with 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations

        With 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations, your favourite channels are always only the push of a few buttons away. To program a preset, simply tune into the desired station, then press and hold the preset button. This quick procedure allows the radio frequency to be automatically stored – for easy access whenever you like.

        Auto time synchronisation ensures accurate time without fuss

        Auto time synchronisation ensures accurate time without fuss

        With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronises with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronisations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.

        Built-in countdown timer for convenience in the kitchen

        Built-in countdown timer for convenience in the kitchen

        This clock radio provides the best in convenience for everyday life. A built-in countdown timer helps keep an eye on what is being cooked, ensuring safety and well-prepared dishes. Now you can walk away from the stove or oven, and relax with a bit of TV, or do other chores around the home. Once the time is up, a buzzer will sound, reminding you that your meal is ready to be served.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades, many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          BT 2.1
          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • DAB radio
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          24-hour alarm reset
          Yes
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • DAB (Band III)
          • FM
          DAB
          • smart scan
          • menu
          • info display
          DAB frequency range
          174.9 - 239.2  MHz
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20 (DAB), 20 (FM)
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • USB Charging

          Yes
          Yes
          5 V, 1 A
          Yes

        • Power

          Power type
          AC input
          AC power input
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          245 x 133 x 122  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          336 x 158 x 183 mm
          Product weight
          1.1  kg

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adapter
          with detachable plug (VDE and UK)
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

