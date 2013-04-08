Search terms

    Original Boombox

    OST690/10
      The eighties are back! This retro-style boombox not only has looks that kill but also plays music better. Bluetooth streaming, audio line-in and USB direct give all the options you need, along with USB charging and a built-in compartment for storage See all benefits

      The eighties are back! This retro-style boombox not only has looks that kill but also plays music better. Bluetooth streaming, audio line-in and USB direct give all the options you need, along with USB charging and a built-in compartment for storage See all benefits

        • Bluetooth®
        • FM
        • USB dock for play/charging
        • 12 W
        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        FM digital tuning

        FM digital tuning

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          BT 2.1
          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP

        • Audio Playback

          Bluetooth mode
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Programme Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          • bass reflex system
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output Power
          12 W max.
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker diameter
          4"

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LED
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control

        • Accessories

          Power cord
          Yes
          User Manual
          multi-lingual
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          6 x LR14/C-cell (not included)
          Mains power
          220-240 V 50/60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Packaging depth
          146  mm
          Packaging height
          275  mm
          Packaging width
          510  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.3  kg
          Weight
          2.3  kg
          Main unit depth
          146  mm
          Main unit height
          275  mm
          Main unit width
          447  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

