Other items in the box
- Adapter
- AV cable
- Car kit
- Remote control
Portable DVD player for all
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the Philips PET100. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music or admire your JPEG photos.
Portable DVD Player
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available on the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs — they can all be played on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of an SVCD is much better than a VCD. In particular, the picture is much sharper than a VCD because of the higher resolution.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
Video Playback
