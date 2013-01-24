  • 2 year warranty

    Lens cleaner

    SVC2330/10
    Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player
      Lens cleaner

      SVC2330/10

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants.

      Lens cleaner

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

      Lens cleaner

      Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD/DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep the optical laser lens clean and dust-free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants. See all benefits

        Lens cleaner

        Cleans and protects your CD/DVD player

        • CD/DVD
        • 2-brush system
        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        The voice instructions on this easy-to-use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

        Safe dry brush cleaning system

        The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD player's laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

        Audio system check for correct setting

        The audio system check determines whether the speakers are properly adjusted.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          15 languages

        • Storage Media

          Supported formats
          • CD-Audio
          • CD-ROM
          • DVD-ROM

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.2  cm
          Width
          15.7  cm
          Depth
          1.18  cm
          Net weight
          0.082  kg
          Gross weight
          0.123  kg
          Tare weight
          0.041  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 56461 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          16.5  cm
          Width
          7.8  cm
          Height
          22.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.84  kg
          Net weight
          0.492  kg
          Tare weight
          0.348  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 57365 2

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          54.3  cm
          Width
          37.6  cm
          Height
          26.4  cm
          Net weight
          5.904  kg
          Gross weight
          11  kg
          Tare weight
          5.096  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 57360 7
          Number of consumer packages
          72

