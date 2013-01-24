  • 2 year warranty

    Screen cleaner

    SVC1116B/10
    • Safely clean flat screens Safely clean flat screens Safely clean flat screens
      Screen cleaner

      SVC1116B/10

      Safely clean flat screens

      Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfibre cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your flat TV and computer screens. Its antistatic formula will help to repel dust. See all benefits

      Safely clean flat screens

      • TV/Notebook/Mobile Devices

      Streak-free cleaning fluid

      Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

      Anti-static formula to repel dust

      The anti-static formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

      Lint-free microfibre cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

      Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfibre cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

      Safe, drip-free formula

      This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

      Lint-free, reusable, washable microfibre cloth

      This reusable microfibre cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dried. You can use it over and over again.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        Cleaning fluid, 200 ml

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        15 languages

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        15.3  cm
        Width
        5.75  cm
        Depth
        5.75  cm
        Net weight
        0.266  kg
        Gross weight
        0.267  kg
        Tare weight
        0.001  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 68209 5
        Number of products included
        1

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Length
        12  cm
        Width
        11.99  cm
        Height
        15.6  cm
        Gross weight
        1.169  kg
        Net weight
        1.064  kg
        Tare weight
        0.105  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 68209 9

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        27.6  cm
        Width
        14.4  cm
        Height
        36.6  cm
        Net weight
        4.256  kg
        Gross weight
        4.9  kg
        Tare weight
        0.644  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 68209 2
        Number of consumer packages
        16

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.