    Portable DVD Player

    PET825/00
      -{discount-value}
      DVD playback

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Immerse yourself in movies on the ultra-chic PET825's 8.5" widescreen colour LCD display, with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ for optimal screen quality. Enjoy up to 6 hours of DVDs, DivX®, MPEG4 movies and MP3/WMA-CD music. Travel bag included.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          8.5  inch
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          300:1
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Effective viewing area
          187.2x105.3
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Pixel pitch
          0.13 (W) x 0.45 (H)

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • MPEG4
          • Divx
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • WMA-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          DC in
          9 V
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery pack
          7.4 V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries
          AC/DC Adapter
          AY4112/00 (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          RC810 (credit card style, 38 keys)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          Printed in 16 languages
          Included Accessories
          Travel pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Product depth
          178  mm
          Product height
          33  mm
          Product width
          223  mm
          Product weight
          1  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Master carton height
          380  mm
          Master carton weight
          9  kg
          Master carton width
          260  mm
          Packaging Height
          118  mm
          Packaging Width
          260  mm
          Packaging Depth
          360  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote control
        • AV cable
        • Car kit
        • Battery pack
        • Adapter
        • Travel bag

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.
            • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
            • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.