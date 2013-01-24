Other items in the box
- Remote control
- Interchangeable frame
- Adapter
- AV cable
Enjoy your favourite movies and photos
Play your favourite movies, photo slideshows and music on the Philips portable DVD player PET988! Complement your interior design with the interchangeable frames for the 9" colour LCD display and enjoy yourself with media from a variety of sources. See all benefits
Portable DVD Player
The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
Simply insert your disc or memory card into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device.
Store your favourite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
An additional frame that snaps onto your portable DVD player to fit your personal taste and complements your home or office decor.
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
An AV-out connector converts this player for normal home usage. Hook it up to your TV set easily and conveniently to enjoy your favourite DVDs in the comfort of your home.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
With the touch sensitive keys, a light touch on the keys is all that is needed to register your input. No need to press hard on the keys on your product any more!
Connect your own headphones to this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Accessories
Dimensions