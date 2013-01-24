Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET988/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Enjoy your favourite movies and photos Enjoy your favourite movies and photos Enjoy your favourite movies and photos
      -{discount-value}
      DVD playback
    • Play Pause

      Portable DVD Player

      PET988/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Enjoy your favourite movies and photos

      Play your favourite movies, photo slideshows and music on the Philips portable DVD player PET988! Complement your interior design with the interchangeable frames for the 9" colour LCD display and enjoy yourself with media from a variety of sources. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Enjoy your favourite movies and photos

      Play your favourite movies, photo slideshows and music on the Philips portable DVD player PET988! Complement your interior design with the interchangeable frames for the 9" colour LCD display and enjoy yourself with media from a variety of sources. See all benefits

      Enjoy your favourite movies and photos

      Play your favourite movies, photo slideshows and music on the Philips portable DVD player PET988! Complement your interior design with the interchangeable frames for the 9" colour LCD display and enjoy yourself with media from a variety of sources. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Enjoy your favourite movies and photos

      Play your favourite movies, photo slideshows and music on the Philips portable DVD player PET988! Complement your interior design with the interchangeable frames for the 9" colour LCD display and enjoy yourself with media from a variety of sources. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy your favourite movies and photos

        with a 2-position sliding screen

        • 22.9 cm (9") widescreen LCD
        22.9 cm (9") TFT colour widescreen LCD display

        22.9 cm (9") TFT colour widescreen LCD display

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Built-in stereo speakers for quality sound

        Built-in stereo speakers for quality sound

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Display photos and photo slideshows

        Display photos and photo slideshows

        Simply insert your disc or memory card into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device.

        View photos directly from memory cards, USB, DVDs and CDs

        View photos directly from memory cards, USB, DVDs and CDs

        Store your favourite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        Additional frame to suit your home

        Additional frame to suit your home

        An additional frame that snaps onto your portable DVD player to fit your personal taste and complements your home or office decor.

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

        AV-out connector to TV

        AV-out connector to TV

        An AV-out connector converts this player for normal home usage. Hook it up to your TV set easily and conveniently to enjoy your favourite DVDs in the comfort of your home.

        Time and date display

        Time and date display

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Touch sensitive keys for intuitive control

        With the touch sensitive keys, a light touch on the keys is all that is needed to register your input. No need to press hard on the keys on your product any more!

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones to this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          9  inch
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Resolution
          640 (w) x 220 (H) x 3 (RGB)
          Brightness
          150  cd/m²
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          202.56 (W) × 105.27 (H)
          Pixel pitch
          0.1055 (H) × 0.4785 (H)
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          500 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          SD/MMC card slot
          SD card reader
          USB
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-IN 9 V, 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Remote control
          Slim remote
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          16 languages

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          405  mm
          Master carton depth
          250  mm
          Master carton height
          353  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          6.8  kg
          Packaging Width
          340  mm
          Packaging Depth
          133  mm
          Packaging Height
          240  mm
          Product width
          270  mm
          Product depth
          105  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product height
          210  mm
          Product weight
          2  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote control
        • Interchangeable frame
        • Adapter
        • AV cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item