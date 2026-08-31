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        Discontinued

        Portable DVD Player

        PET704K/00

        Entertainment that travels with you

        Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET704. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies and MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

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        Entertainment that travels with you

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

        A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available on the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs — they can all be played on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of an SVCD is much better than a VCD. In particular, the picture is much sharper than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

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