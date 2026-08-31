Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
PET704K/00
Entertainment that travels with you
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET704. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies and MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available on the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs — they can all be played on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of an SVCD is much better than a VCD. In particular, the picture is much sharper than a VCD because of the higher resolution.
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