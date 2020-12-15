2 year warranty
Discontinued
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display on the Philips PET716. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.
17.8 cm (7") widescreen LCD
DivX playback
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hylke
15/12/2020
Nederland
Uitstekende DVD speler
Heb deze al vele jaren. Een oudje dus, maar sperlt nog af als nieuw. Wel jammer dat ik de afstandbediening nergens meer kan vinden. Ik heb nu sommige films met Nederlandse ondertiteling, die ik niet te voorschijn kan halen... Balen. Maar de player doet het nog super de super!!!! Groet, Hylke
Pros
Werkt op al mn DVD's supergoed
Cons
Klepje waar de DVD onder moet worden geplaatst, gaat wat moeizaam open en dicht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Date of Use 2018-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Date of Use 2018-12-15
DVDjan
21/07/2013
Nederland
Speelt alle dvd's af
Hebben hem al jaren in gebruik, en werkt nog steeds goed. Speelt alle soorten dvd's af. Mooie weergave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Lilas rose 77
14/10/2026
France
Lecteur dvd philips
Ça fait maintenant 20 ans que j ai ce lecteur et il fonctionne à merveille, un matériel super.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable
Date of Use 2026-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable
Date of Use 2026-10-14