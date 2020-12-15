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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Portable DVD Player

PET716/12

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

DVD and DivX® movies on the go

Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display on the Philips PET716. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

See all benefits

DVD and DivX® movies on the go

  • 17.8 cm (7") widescreen LCD

  • DivX playback

Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/12/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekende DVD speler

Heb deze al vele jaren. Een oudje dus, maar sperlt nog af als nieuw. Wel jammer dat ik de afstandbediening nergens meer kan vinden. Ik heb nu sommige films met Nederlandse ondertiteling, die ik niet te voorschijn kan halen... Balen. Maar de player doet het nog super de super!!!! Groet, Hylke

Pros

Werkt op al mn DVD's supergoed

Cons

Klepje waar de DVD onder moet worden geplaatst, gaat wat moeizaam open en dicht

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

Date of Use 2018-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

Date of Use 2018-12-15

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Speelt alle dvd's af

Hebben hem al jaren in gebruik, en werkt nog steeds goed. Speelt alle soorten dvd's af. Mooie weergave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

14/10/2026

France

France

Lecteur dvd philips

Ça fait maintenant 20 ans que j ai ce lecteur et il fonctionne à merveille, un matériel super.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable

Date of Use 2026-10-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable

Date of Use 2026-10-14

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