    Portable DVD Player

    PET836/12
    Slim set with DVD slot
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PET836/12

      Slim set with DVD slot

      The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET836 with 8.5" LCD display. Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      Portable DVD Player

      Slim set with DVD slot

      The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET836 with 8.5" LCD display. Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      Slim set with DVD slot

      The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET836 with 8.5" LCD display. Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      Portable DVD Player

      Slim set with DVD slot

      The magic of movies and music comes to life on the tablet-style Philips PET836 with 8.5" LCD display. Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

        Slim set with DVD slot

        with built-in digital TV receiver

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® & MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Support DVB-T for free-to-air digital TV and radio channels

        Support DVB-T for free-to-air digital TV and radio channels

        Expand your entertainment experience and enjoy digital channel programmes - for free. With DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting - Terrestrial), you can receive free digital TV and radio programmes in Europe. The signal remains digital with no analogue steps in between, to preserve the highest quality.

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        USB connection for photo and music playback from USB devices

        USB connection for photo and music playback from USB devices

        Simply plug in your portable device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback directly from USB or select your digital music or photos. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Protective pouch included

        Protective pouch included

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          8.5  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >76 dB (line out), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • WMA
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • MPEG4
          • Divx

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          TV connection
          Antenna
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          USB
          Yes
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          DC in
          9 V

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          DVB
          DVB Terrestrial*

        • Video Decoding

          Aspect Ratio
          • 16:9
          • 4:3
          Reception-Demodulation
          • COFDM 2K/8K
          • MPEG-2 DVB compliant
          • Network: MFN/SFN
          • QPSK

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-in 9 V; 100-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          AY5506 slim remote
          User Manual
          Multi-language
          Smart car mount
          1 pcs
          Pouch
          Protective pouch
          Included Accessories
          Aerial antenna

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          256  mm
          Product depth
          34.5  mm
          Product height
          170  mm
          Product weight
          1.1  kg
          Packaging Width
          298  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton depth
          200  mm
          Master carton height
          308  mm
          Master carton weight
          5.9  kg
          Master carton width
          305  mm
          Packaging Depth
          63  mm
          Packaging Height
          295  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Car kit
        • Remote control
        • Adapter
        • Antenna
        • Protective pouch

          * Suggested retail price

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
              • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
              • Battery life varies by use and settings.