Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET742/98
    • Longer movie enjoyment on the go Longer movie enjoyment on the go Longer movie enjoyment on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PET742/98

      Longer movie enjoyment on the go

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Longer movie enjoyment on the go

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Longer movie enjoyment on the go

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Longer movie enjoyment on the go

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Longer movie enjoyment on the go

        • 17.8 cm (7") LCD
        Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

        Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        Car mount pouch included for easy in-car use

        Car mount pouch included for easy in-car use

        Mount your portable DVD player easily onto your car headrest. You can enjoy DVD movies on the road.

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        7" swivel color LCD panel for improved viewing flexibility

        7" swivel color LCD panel for improved viewing flexibility

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          DC in
          9 V, 1 A
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 1

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 5 hrs*
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC 9 V, 1 A, 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5521 slim remote
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Pouch
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Packaging Height
          251  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          233  mm
          Master carton depth
          245  mm
          Master carton weight
          3.9  kg
          Master carton height
          270  mm
          Product width
          195  mm
          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Product height
          39  mm
          Product weight
          0.77  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          200:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          120  cd/m²
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Car mount pouch
        • Car kit
        • Remote control
        • Adapter
        • AV short cable (female)

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
              • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
              • Battery life varies by use and settings.
              • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.