Other items in the box
- Car mount pouch
- Car kit
- Remote control
- Adapter
- AV short cable (female)
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Longer movie enjoyment on the go
Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Longer movie enjoyment on the go
Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.
Longer movie enjoyment on the go
Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Longer movie enjoyment on the go
Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.
Portable DVD Player
Total:
recurring payment
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
Mount your portable DVD player easily onto your car headrest. You can enjoy DVD movies on the road.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
Picture/Display
Video Playback
Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.