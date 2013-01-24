Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET704/00
    Entertainment that travels with you
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PET704/00
      Entertainment that travels with you

      Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET704. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies and MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

        Entertainment that travels with you

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available on the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs — they can all be played on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of an SVCD is much better than a VCD. In particular, the picture is much sharper than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

        A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          12 V
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          AY4127/00 (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Battery pack
          AY4390 (DC 7.2 V, Ni-MH rechargeable batteries)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Car kit
          AY4128 (cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC)
          Remote control
          AY5507 slim remote
          User Manual
          16 European languages

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          203  mm
          Product depth
          150  mm
          Product height
          40.4  mm
          Product weight
          0.71  kg
          Packaging Width
          254  mm
          Packaging Depth
          112  mm
          Packaging Height
          196  mm
          Master carton width
          344  mm
          Master carton depth
          205  mm
          Master carton height
          271  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Master carton weight
          5.09  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote control
        • Battery
        • Adapter
        • AV cable
        • Car kit

