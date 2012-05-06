Micro SD card slot for up to 32 GB of 16-hour HD videos

Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder's micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder conveniently takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.