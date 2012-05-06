  • 2 year warranty

      Enjoy convenient videos on the go

      Enjoy movies and more on the go with the Philips PV7005 Portable video player. Intuitive control and navigation with 7" touch screen. Plays virtually all digital media files. Watch video on the TV with the HDMI connection. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £100.00

        • 17.8 cm (7") LCD
        • 3 hr play time
        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        This Philips player supports video playback using RMVB, a digital video file format that is developed by Realnetworks™. Typically used for multimedia content, files using this format have the file extension ".rmvb". The digital format ensures high quality of still images and substantially improves the quality of movement images, hence enabling an optimal equilibrium between image quality and file size.

        Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder's micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder conveniently takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.

        DivX Certified for standard DivX video playback

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.

        Full touchscreen for a great viewing experience

        Operating your digital photo album is as easy as a flick or a touch of your finger. The full touchscreen lets you swap photos around, or add and delete photos quickly and easily. The icon-driven menu makes the Philips Digital photo frame simple to use; the touchscreen makes it a joy to view and experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          17.8  cm
          Resolution
          800 x 480 pixels
          Touch-sensitive screen
          Resistive touch-screen
          Aspect ratio
          16:9

        • Video Playback

          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • AVCHD
          • AVI
          • H.263
          • H.264
          • MKV
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4 (.avi files only)
          • MPEG4 (AVC)
          • RMVB
          • WMV

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • WAV
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          WMA bit rates
          5-192 kbps

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        • Connectivity

          HDMI
          Mini HDMI
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
          SD/MMC card slot
          Micro SD
          USB
          High speed mini USB

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Firmware upgradeable
          Yes
          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Function
          Keypad lock

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 3 hours *
          Battery Type
          • Built-in battery
          • LI-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes, via USB

        • Storage Media

          Built-in memory (RAM)
          4 GB

        • System Requirements

          PC OS
          Windows XP (SP3 or higher)/ Vista/ 7

        • Accessories

          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Included accessories
          Quick start guide
          Pouch
          Pouch for protection and stand
          Remote control
          Slim remote
          USB cable
          USB cable for data and charge

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          11.6  cm
          Width
          18.4  cm
          Depth
          1.3  cm
          Weight
          0.297  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          5.3  cm
          Width
          24.4  cm
          Depth
          18.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.84  kg
          Net weight
          0.67  kg
          Tare weight
          0.17  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 61184 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          5
          Length
          28  cm
          Width
          25  cm
          Height
          19.6  cm
          Gross weight
          4.43  kg
          Net weight
          3.35  kg
          Tare weight
          1.08  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 61184 9

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Pouch
        • PV7005 remote control
        • USB cable
        • Car kit

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Optional Accessories

              Awards

              Reviews

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
              • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
              • Battery life varies by use and settings.
              • RMVB is a trademark or a registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc.

