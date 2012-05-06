Other items in the box
- Pouch
- PV7005 remote control
- USB cable
- Car kit
Enjoy convenient videos on the go
Enjoy movies and more on the go with the Philips PV7005 Portable video player. Intuitive control and navigation with 7" touch screen. Plays virtually all digital media files. Watch video on the TV with the HDMI connection. See all benefits
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
This Philips player supports video playback using RMVB, a digital video file format that is developed by Realnetworks™. Typically used for multimedia content, files using this format have the file extension ".rmvb". The digital format ensures high quality of still images and substantially improves the quality of movement images, hence enabling an optimal equilibrium between image quality and file size.
Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.
Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder's micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder conveniently takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.
Operating your digital photo album is as easy as a flick or a touch of your finger. The full touchscreen lets you swap photos around, or add and delete photos quickly and easily. The icon-driven menu makes the Philips Digital photo frame simple to use; the touchscreen makes it a joy to view and experience.
