    Portable DVD Player

    PET101/12
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PET101/12

      Portable DVD player for all

      Sit back, relax and watch movies on the Philips PET101. Enjoy your favourite DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD music or admire your JPEG photos.

      Portable DVD Player

      Portable DVD player for all

      Portable DVD player for all

      Portable DVD Player

      Portable DVD player for all

        Portable DVD player for all

        • DVD, VCD, CD, MP3-CD playback
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Sound

          Signal to noise ratio
          > 80 dB

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          12 V
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-IN 12 V, 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Remote control
          AY5513 slim remote
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          8 languages

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          205  mm
          Master carton depth
          300  mm
          Master carton height
          305  mm
          Master carton quantity
          4
          Master carton weight
          4.29  kg
          Packaging Width
          278  mm
          Packaging Depth
          68  mm
          Packaging Height
          190  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product width
          156  mm
          Product depth
          150  mm
          Product height
          31  mm
          Product weight
          0.89  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote control
        • AV cable
        • Adapter

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

