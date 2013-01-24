Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET741D/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you Movies that travel with you
      -{discount-value}
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PET741D/12

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The portable PET741D DVD player featuring 7" TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The portable PET741D DVD player featuring 7" TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The portable PET741D DVD player featuring 7" TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Movies that travel with you

      Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The portable PET741D DVD player featuring 7" TFT LCD display lets you indulge in the pleasure of enjoying DVD/DivX® movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.

      Similar products

      See all dvd-player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Movies that travel with you

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Brightness
          120  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          200:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V, 1 A
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC 9 V, 1 A, 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5521 slim remote
          User Manual
          Multi Languages
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Built-in battery
          Battery lifetime
          Up to 3 hrs*

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Master carton depth
          240  mm
          Master carton height
          270  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          3.95  kg
          Packaging Width
          230  mm
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Packaging Height
          255  mm
          Product width
          195  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Product height
          38  mm
          Product weight
          0.71  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Adapter
        • Car kit
        • Remote control
        • AV short cable (female)

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
              • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
              • Battery life varies by use and settings.
              • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.