Other items in the box
- Antenna
- Remote control
- Adapter
- Car kit
- AV short cable (female)
Watch your favourite TV programmes and DVDs anywhere
Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver on the PET946 portable DVD player. With the 9" TFT LCD swivel screen, you can indulge in up to 5 hours of movies, music and photo enjoyment on the go.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
The screen swivels 180 degrees to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.
This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.
The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.
View and share your video clips, photos and music easily and instantly. For the ultimate in convenience, this Philips player features a built-in card slot for SD/SDHC memory cards. Simply insert the memory card into the slot located on the side of the player to access your multimedia files stored on the card and enjoy your favourite music, photos and movies anywhere.
Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
Installation and setup is simple and quick. The easy-to-follow user menu will guide you on how to set up the TV. The player automatically searches for all the TV channels available in your area, so you can enjoy your favourite TV programmes right away.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Video Decoding
Accessories
Power
Dimensions
