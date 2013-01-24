Home
    PET946/12
      DVD playback

      PET946/12

      Watch your favourite TV programmes and DVDs anywhere

      Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver on the PET946 portable DVD player. With the 9" TFT LCD swivel screen, you can indulge in up to 5 hours of movies, music and photo enjoyment on the go.

      Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver on the PET946 portable DVD player. With the 9" TFT LCD swivel screen, you can indulge in up to 5 hours of movies, music and photo enjoyment on the go.

      Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver on the PET946 portable DVD player. With the 9" TFT LCD swivel screen, you can indulge in up to 5 hours of movies, music and photo enjoyment on the go.

      Enjoy free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver on the PET946 portable DVD player. With the 9" TFT LCD swivel screen, you can indulge in up to 5 hours of movies, music and photo enjoyment on the go.

        with easy set-up

        Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

        Up to 5-hour playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 5 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        9" swivel colour LCD panel for improved viewing flexibility

        9" swivel colour LCD panel for improved viewing flexibility

        The screen swivels 180 degrees to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        SD/SDHC card slot for music, photo and video playback

        SD/SDHC card slot for music, photo and video playback

        View and share your video clips, photos and music easily and instantly. For the ultimate in convenience, this Philips player features a built-in card slot for SD/SDHC memory cards. Simply insert the memory card into the slot located on the side of the player to access your multimedia files stored on the card and enjoy your favourite music, photos and movies anywhere.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Support DVB-T standard for free-to-air digital TV

        Support DVB-T standard for free-to-air digital TV

        Easy installation and automatic channel search

        Installation and setup is simple and quick. The easy-to-follow user menu will guide you on how to set up the TV. The player automatically searches for all the TV channels available in your area, so you can enjoy your favourite TV programmes right away.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          9  inch
          Resolution
          640 (w) x 220 (H) x 3 (RGB)
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Brightness
          150  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          198.240 (W) x 111.735 (H) mm
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • PAL
          • NTSC
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V, 1.5 A
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 1
          TV connection
          Antenna jack
          SD/MMC card slot
          SD/SDHC card slot
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB Terrestrial*

        • Video Decoding

          Aspect Ratio
          • 16:9
          • 4:3
          Reception-Demodulation
          • COFDM 2K/8K
          • MPEG-2 DVB compliant
          • Network: MFN/SFN
          • QPSK

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC 9 V, 1.5 A, 110–240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5520 slim remote
          User Manual
          Multi-language
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Included accessories
          Aerial antenna

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Built-in battery
          Battery lifetime
          Up to 5 hrs*

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Master carton depth
          280  mm
          Master carton height
          295  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          5.9  kg
          Packaging Width
          272  mm
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Packaging Height
          285  mm
          Product width
          238  mm
          Product depth
          175  mm
          Product height
          32  mm
          Product weight
          1.3  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Antenna
        • Remote control
        • Adapter
        • Car kit
        • AV short cable (female)

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
              • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
              • Battery life varies by use and settings.
              • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.