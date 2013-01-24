Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET1030/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    Swivel Screen, flexible view
      Portable DVD Player

      PET1030/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Swivel Screen, flexible view

      Enjoy movies on the Philips PET1030 Portable DVD Player with 10.2" LCD display and a 180-degree swivel screen. Plus, share your favourite video experiences with friends thanks to the memory card slot and USB2.0 connector. Comes with Travel bag.

        Swivel Screen, flexible view

        with 10.2" high-resolution LCD display

        • 25.9 cm (10.2") widescreen LCD
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        High-resolution 10.2" TFT LCD display for great viewing

        High-resolution 10.2" TFT LCD display for great viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

        180-degree swivel screen for improved viewing flexibility

        The screen swivels 180°s to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.

        Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

        Up to 4-hour playback with rechargeable battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 4 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        USB 2.0 connector and SD memory card slot

        USB 2.0 connector and SD memory card slot

        Enjoy the high speed and convenience of accessing more capacity to transfer photos, videos and MP3 music files by using USB 2.0. You can also access more capacity to store photos, videos and MP3 music files on your Philips player by inserting an SD card into the built-in SD card slot.

        Travel bag included

        Travel bag included

        The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.

        Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

        Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots was once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used for our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          10.2  inch
          Resolution
          800(w) x 480 (H) x 3 (RGB)
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          222.0 X 133.2 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.1905 (W) × 0.1905 (H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • WMA-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Connectivity

          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          DC in
          9~12 V
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
          Other connections
          S-Video out

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-in 9~12 V; 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          AY5507 slim remote
          Cables
          A/V cable x 1, S-video cable x 1
          User Manual
          16 languages
          Included accessories
          • S-video cable
          • Travel pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          450  mm
          Master carton depth
          361  mm
          Master carton height
          307  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          9.7  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          336  mm
          Packaging Depth
          145  mm
          Packaging Height
          282  mm
          Product width
          270  mm
          Product depth
          188  mm
          Product height
          32  mm
          Product weight
          1.3  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • S-video cable
        • Travel pouch

