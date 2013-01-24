Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET7432/12
      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The PET7432 portable DVD player features two 7" LCD screens for a great viewing experience. It comes with a full set of accessories for your great convenience. Easy to install and mount for in-car enjoyment.

        Portable DVD Player

        Double your movies on the road

        with two widescreen LCDs

        • 17.8 cm (7") LCD
        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        Up to 2-hour playback with rechargeable built-in battery*

        Up to 2-hour playback with rechargeable built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        2 sets of earphones included for personal enjoyment

        2 sets of earphones included for personal enjoyment

        2 sets of earphones included for personal enjoyment.

        Travel bag included

        Travel bag included

        The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Brightness
          120  cd/m²
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          200:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Zoom
          • Shuffle Play
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • MPEG4
          • Divx

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V, 1 A
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          9 V, 1 A, (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          AY5521 (credit card style)
          User Manual
          Multi Languages
          Second LCD screen
          7" TFT LCD x 1 pcs
          Headphones
          AY3822 x 2
          Smart car mount
          AY4246 x 2
          Pouch
          Travel bag x 1

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 2 hrs*
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          325  mm
          Master carton depth
          370  mm
          Master carton height
          305  mm
          Master carton weight
          10  kg
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Width
          360  mm
          Packaging Depth
          105  mm
          Packaging Height
          295  mm
          Product width
          199  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Product height
          38  mm
          Product weight
          1.2  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Car kit
        • Stereo in-ear headphones
        • Travel bag
        • Remote control
        • AV short cable (female)
        • Adapter

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
              • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
              • Battery life varies by use and settings.
              • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.