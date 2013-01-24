Other items in the box
- Smart car mount
- Car kit
- Stereo in-ear headphones
- Travel bag
- Remote control
- AV short cable (female)
- Adapter
Double your movies on the road
Play your movies and music in the car! The PET7432 portable DVD player features two 7” LCD screens for a great viewing experience. It comes with a full set of accessories for your great convenience. Easy to install and mount for in-car enjoyment.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Double your movies on the road
Play your movies and music in the car! The PET7432 portable DVD player features two 7" LCD screens for a great viewing experience. It comes with a full set of accessories for your great convenience. Easy to install and mount for in-car enjoyment.
The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
2 sets of earphones included for personal enjoyment.
The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.
Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Dimensions
