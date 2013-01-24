Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET320/00
    • DVD Entertainment in your palm DVD Entertainment in your palm DVD Entertainment in your palm
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PET320/00
      DVD Entertainment in your palm

      Enjoy quality DVD Entertainment in your palm with an 8.9 cm (3.5") digital TFT display for crystal clear viewing. The round, small and compact PET320 features built-in quality stereo speakers for great sound and an integrated stand for easy viewing.

      Portable DVD Player

      DVD Entertainment in your palm

      DVD Entertainment in your palm

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      DVD Entertainment in your palm

        Portable DVD Player

        DVD Entertainment in your palm

        3.5¨ crystal clear digital display

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          3.5  inch
          Resolution
          320 x 240 pixels
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          70 x 52.56 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.219 (w) x 0.073 (H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          500 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • Picture CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • WMA-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          5 V
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery pack
          AY4383, 3.6 V, Li-polymer rechargeable batteries
          AC/DC Adapter
          AY4113/00 (110–240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          Printed in 16 languages
          Included accessories
          • Travel pouch
          • Headphones

        • Dimensions

          Master carton depth
          228  mm
          Master carton height
          187  mm
          Master carton width
          265  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          169  mm
          Packaging Height
          84  mm
          Packaging Width
          218  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product depth
          150  mm
          Product height
          27  mm
          Product width
          145  mm
          Product weight
          0.37  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Travel pouch
        • Headphones

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

