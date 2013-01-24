Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET7402D/12
    • Double your movies on the road Double your movies on the road Double your movies on the road
      -{discount-value}
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PET7402D/12

      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PET7402D featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens let you indulge in enjoying your DVD/DivX® movies, music and photos on the road. Install and mount easily for in-car enjoyment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PET7402D featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens let you indulge in enjoying your DVD/DivX® movies, music and photos on the road. Install and mount easily for in-car enjoyment.

      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PET7402D featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens let you indulge in enjoying your DVD/DivX® movies, music and photos on the road. Install and mount easily for in-car enjoyment.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PET7402D featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens let you indulge in enjoying your DVD/DivX® movies, music and photos on the road. Install and mount easily for in-car enjoyment.

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Double your movies on the road

        with two widescreen LCDs

        • 17.8 cm (7") LCD
        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Car adapter and mounting strap included

        Car adapter and mounting strap included

        It comes with convenient in-car accessories to enhance your movie enjoyment on the road. A car adapter allows you to power your portable DVD player using the cigarette charger, while a mounting strap allows you to attach the player to your car headrest for passenger viewing. Setting up a portable player has never been easier.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        AC adapter, car adapter and AV cable included

        This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        DivX Certified for standard playback of DivX videos

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphone to this Philips radio for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite movie or music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to the player.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          120  cd/m²
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          200:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V, 1 A
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-in 9 V (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Car kit
          cigarette charger, headrest mounting straps x 2
          User Manual
          Multi Languages
          Second LCD screen
          7" TFT LCD (PAC134) x 1 pcs

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Master carton depth
          370  mm
          Master carton height
          305  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          7.65  kg
          Packaging Width
          360  mm
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Packaging Height
          295  mm
          Product width
          199  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Product height
          38  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product weight
          1  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Car kit
        • Adapter
        • AV short cable (female)

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.