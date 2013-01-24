Other items in the box
- Car kit
- Adapter
- AV short cable (female)
Double your movies on the road
Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PET7402D featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens let you indulge in enjoying your DVD/DivX® movies, music and photos on the road. Install and mount easily for in-car enjoyment.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Double your movies on the road
The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
It comes with convenient in-car accessories to enhance your movie enjoyment on the road. A car adapter allows you to power your portable DVD player using the cigarette charger, while a mounting strap allows you to attach the player to your car headrest for passenger viewing. Setting up a portable player has never been easier.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!
This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.
The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.
Connect your own headphone to this Philips radio for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite movie or music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to the player.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
