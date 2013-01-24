Other items in the box
- Car kit
- Adapter
- AV short cable (female)
- Travel bag
Blu-ray goes everywhere with you
Now you can watch Blu-ray and DVD movies anywhere - on the terrace, on holiday or travelling. What’s more, you can play other digital video formats directly from USB sticks. Back at home, you get to enjoy cinematic full HD on TV via HDMI.
Portable Blu-ray player
The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
BD-Live opens up your world of high definition even further. Receive up-to-date content just by connecting your Blu-ray Disc player to the Internet. Exciting new things like exclusive downloadable content, live events, live chats, gaming and on-line shopping all await you. Ride the high definition wave with Blu-ray Disc playback and BD-Live
Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.
DivX Plus HD offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD deliver 7.1 channels of the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD complete your high definition entertainment experience.
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. DVD movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps of original USB devices. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.
The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.
The high resolution (800 x 480 pixel) colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.
The DVD-Video player remembers where you last stopped watching both if it is powered off directly and if the power supply is discontinued. If you did not change to another disc, your player will resume play where you last stopped the movie just by reloading the disc—making your life a lot easier!
