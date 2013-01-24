Home
    Portable Blu-ray player

    PB9001/12
    • Blu-ray goes everywhere with you Blu-ray goes everywhere with you Blu-ray goes everywhere with you
      Portable Blu-ray player

      PB9001/12

      Blu-ray goes everywhere with you

      Now you can watch Blu-ray and DVD movies anywhere - on the terrace, on holiday or travelling. What’s more, you can play other digital video formats directly from USB sticks. Back at home, you get to enjoy cinematic full HD on TV via HDMI.

        Blu-ray goes everywhere with you

        with HDMI for HDTV enjoyment at home

        • 23 cm/9" digital LCD
        • 3 hr play time
        • HDMI
        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        BD-Live (Profile 2.0) to enjoy online Blu-ray bonus content

        BD-Live (Profile 2.0) to enjoy online Blu-ray bonus content

        BD-Live opens up your world of high definition even further. Receive up-to-date content just by connecting your Blu-ray Disc player to the Internet. Exciting new things like exclusive downloadable content, live events, live chats, gaming and on-line shopping all await you. Ride the high definition wave with Blu-ray Disc playback and BD-Live

        Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

        Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

        Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high-definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD Certified for high-definition DivX playback

        DivX Plus HD offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD MA for HD 7.1 surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD MA for HD 7.1 surround sound

        DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD deliver 7.1 channels of the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images

        DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images

        HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. DVD movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

        Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

        Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

        The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps of original USB devices. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

        Travel bag included

        Travel bag included

        The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.

        22.9 cm (9") high-density (800 x 480 pixel) LCD display

        22.9 cm (9") high-density (800 x 480 pixel) LCD display

        The high resolution (800 x 480 pixel) colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Full Resume on Power Loss

        The DVD-Video player remembers where you last stopped watching both if it is powered off directly and if the power supply is discontinued. If you did not change to another disc, your player will resume play where you last stopped the movie just by reloading the disc—making your life a lot easier!

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          24  cm
          Height
          4.75  cm
          Depth
          20  cm
          Weight
          1.312  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          29.9  cm
          Height
          28.5  cm
          Depth
          12.5  cm
          Net weight
          2.21  kg
          Gross weight
          2.65  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 57842 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          32.2  cm
          Width
          26.6  cm
          Height
          31.3  cm
          Net weight
          4.42  kg
          Gross weight
          5.95  kg
          Tare weight
          1.53  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          2

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          9  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          23  cm
          Resolution
          800(w) x 480 (H) x 3 (RGB)

        • Sound

          Output Power
          600 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • Dolby True HD
          • DTS
          • DTS-HD Master Audio

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          • BD Video
          • BD-R/RE 2.0
          • BD-ROM
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • USB flash drive
          • Video CD/SVCD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Repeat
          • Zoom
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Slow Forward
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • DivX Plus™ HD
          • H.264
          • MKV
          • MPEG2
          • VC-1
          • WMV
          Video Enhancement
          • Deep Color
          • Progressive Scan
          • Video Upscaling
          • x.v. Colour

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • AAC (multi-channels)
          • DTS
          • PCM
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • USB flash drive

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          12 V, 2 A
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          HDMI
          Yes
          LAN wired
          Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
          USB
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes
          BD-Live (1 GB USB memory needed)
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC 12 V, 2 A, 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          Yes
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          Multi-language
          Included accessories
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Built-in battery
          Battery lifetime
          Up to 3 hours*

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Master carton depth
          280  mm
          Master carton height
          295  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          5.9  kg
          Packaging Width
          125  mm
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Packaging Height
          285  mm
          Product width
          240  mm
          Product depth
          203  mm
          Product height
          45  mm
          Product weight
          1.4  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box

            Awards

            Reviews

            • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
            • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Battery life varies by use and settings.
            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.