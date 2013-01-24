Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Double your DVD and DivX® movie enjoyment
With the PET712, you can watch DVD and DivX® movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double your DVD and DivX® movie enjoyment
With the PET712, you can watch DVD and DivX® movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player.
Double your DVD and DivX® movie enjoyment
With the PET712, you can watch DVD and DivX® movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double your DVD and DivX® movie enjoyment
With the PET712, you can watch DVD and DivX® movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player.
Portable DVD Player
Philips shop price
Total:
Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions