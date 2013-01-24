Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET712/12
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PET712/12

      Double your DVD and DivX® movie enjoyment

      With the PET712, you can watch DVD and DivX® movies, listen to MP3/-CD music or display digital photos all from the comfort of your car. And with its dual TFT LCD screens you get to share the fun and convenience of this portable DVD player.

      Portable DVD Player

      Portable DVD Player

        Double your DVD and DivX® movie enjoyment

        with a second TFT LCD screen

        • 17.8 cm (7") dual-screen LCD
        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Car mount pouch included

        Car mount pouch included

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          12 V
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-in 12 V (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables, 1 x Power cable
          Car kit
          AY4196 (cigarette outlet adapter, 12 vDC)
          Remote control
          AY5513 slim remote
          User Manual
          16 languages
          Power cord
          1 pcs
          Second LCD screen
          7" TFT LCD x 2 pcs
          Included accessories
          Travel pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          375  mm
          Master carton height
          275  mm
          Master carton depth
          385  mm
          Master carton weight
          8.99  kg
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Width
          362  mm
          Packaging Depth
          120  mm
          Packaging Height
          240  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product width
          157  mm
          Product depth
          151  mm
          Product height
          32  mm
          Product weight
          1.21  kg

