Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET730/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PET730/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        DVD and DivX® movies on the go

        with Smart Car Mount and USB port

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

        Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

        Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots was once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used for our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • WMA-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Connectivity

          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          DC in
          9 V
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          AY4112/00 (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          AY5507 slim remote
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          16 languages
          Smart car mount
          1 pcs

        • Dimensions

          Master carton depth
          265  mm
          Master carton height
          255  mm
          Master carton width
          430  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          9.1  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          250  mm
          Packaging Depth
          138  mm
          Packaging Height
          228  mm
          Product depth
          170  mm
          Product height
          33  mm
          Product width
          193  mm
          Product weight
          0.85  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Remote control
        • Adapter
        • AV cable
        • Car kit

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item