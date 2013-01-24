Other items in the box
- Smart car mount
- Remote control
- Adapter
- AV cable
- Car kit
Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Watch DVD movies on the 7" colour LCD display of the Philips PET730 with enhanced screen quality, thanks to Philips' Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3/WMA-CD music on the go. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector.
Portable DVD Player
Philips shop price
Total:
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.
Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.
Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!
Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots was once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used for our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions