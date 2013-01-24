Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PD7042/12
    • Double your movies on the road Double your movies on the road Double your movies on the road
      -{discount-value}
      DVD playback

      Portable DVD Player

      PD7042/12

      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PD7042 features two 7"/18 cm DVD players to let passengers indulge in enjoying their own DVD movies, music and photos on the road. With a 2-hr built-in battery, you can enjoy movies anywhere.

      Portable DVD Player

      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PD7042 features two 7"/18 cm DVD players to let passengers indulge in enjoying their own DVD movies, music and photos on the road. With a 2-hr built-in battery, you can enjoy movies anywhere.

      Portable DVD Player

      Double your movies on the road

      Play your movies and music in the car! The Philips PD7042 features two 7"/18 cm DVD players to let passengers indulge in enjoying their own DVD movies, music and photos on the road. With a 2-hr built-in battery, you can enjoy movies anywhere.

        Double your movies on the road

        with two DVD players

        • 18 cm/7" LCD
        • Dual DVD players
        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in stereo speakers

        Built-in stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

        The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        Up to 2-hour playback with rechargeable built-in battery*

        Up to 2-hour playback with rechargeable built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        View JPEG images from picture disc

        Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        2 sets of earphones included for personal enjoyment

        2 sets of earphones included for personal enjoyment

        2 sets of earphones included for personal enjoyment.

        Travel bag included

        Travel bag included

        The travel bag offers complete protection whilst on-the-go.

        Single cable connection for quick installation in the car

        The single cable connection design means there is just one cable needed to connect the two Philips Portable DVD players together. No additional cables are needed, there is no mess created and installation takes a few seconds.

        Watch movies separately or share one movie on both players

        The in-car dual player design lets you watch movies individually on each portable DVD player. Alternatively, you can connect them together and, with the single touch of the signal switch button, passengers in both the front and back seats can watch one movie playing simultaneously on both DVD players.

        DivX Certified for standard DivX video playback

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.

        Full Resume on Power Loss

        The DVD-Video player remembers where you last stopped watching both if it is powered off directly and if the power supply is discontinued. If you did not change to another disc, your player will resume play where you last stopped the movie just by reloading the disc—making your life a lot easier!

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          20  cm
          Height
          15.5  cm
          Depth
          7.7  cm
          Weight
          1.266  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          36.2  cm
          Height
          35  cm
          Depth
          9  cm
          Net weight
          2.228  kg
          Gross weight
          2.677  kg
          Tare weight
          0.449  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 52051 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Type of shelf placement
          Soother

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          37.2  cm
          Width
          28.5  cm
          Height
          36  cm
          Net weight
          6.684  kg
          Gross weight
          8.451  kg
          Tare weight
          1.767  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          18  cm
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          5 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Zoom
          • Shuffle Play
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • MPEG4
          • Divx

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V, 0.8 A
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          9 V, 0.8 A, (110-240 V, 50/60 Hz)
          Cables
          AV Cables
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          User Manual
          Multi Languages
          Smart car mount
          AY4246 x 2
          Headphones
          AY3822 x 2
          Pouch
          Travel bag x 1

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          Up to 2 hrs*
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          285  mm
          Master carton depth
          372  mm
          Master carton height
          360  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          7.93  kg
          Packaging Width
          362  mm
          Packaging Depth
          90  mm
          Packaging Height
          350  mm
          Product width
          199  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Product height
          38  mm
          Product weight
          1.4  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Car kit
        • Stereo in-ear headphones
        • Travel bag
        • AV short cable (female)
        • Adapter

              • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
              • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
              • Battery life varies by use and settings.
              • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.