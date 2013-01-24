Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET723/12
      View your photo collections in slideshows or review them in thumbnails on the Philips PET723's 7" TFT LCD display. You can also play DVDs, MP3s and CDs or watch DivX® movies for the best in entertainment, anytime, anywhere!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Sleek tablet design

        with SD card slot and support for DviX® video playback

        • 17.8 cm (7") widescreen LCD
        • DivX playback
        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display in 16:9 widescreen format

        The colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

        View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

        Store your favourite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favourite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Play slideshows, single photos or thumbnails

        Play slideshows, single photos or thumbnails

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          SD/MMC card slot
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-IN 9 V, 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          AY5510 slim remote
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          User Manual
          16 languages

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          227  mm
          Master carton depth
          260  mm
          Master carton height
          272  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          4.6  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          248  mm
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Packaging Height
          245  mm
          Product width
          210  mm
          Product depth
          158  mm
          Product height
          39.5  mm
          Product weight
          1  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Adapter
        • AV cable
        • Car kit
        • Remote control

