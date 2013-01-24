Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET735/00
    • DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go DVD and DivX® movies on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Portable DVD Player

      PET735/00
      DVD and DivX® movies on the go

      DVD movies come to life on the Philips PET735 7" colour LCD display with Zero Bright Dot™. Enjoy DivX® and MPEG4 movies - or free-to-air digital TV programmes with the built-in digital TV receiver. Comes with Smart Car Mount and USB connector. See all benefits

        DVD and DivX® movies on the go

        with built-in digital TV receiver

        • 17.8 cm (7") widescreen LCD
        • digital TV
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Support DVB-T for free-to-air digital TV and radio channels

        Support DVB-T for free-to-air digital TV and radio channels

        Expand your entertainment experience and enjoy digital channel programmes - for free. With DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting - Terrestrial), you can receive free digital TV and radio programmes in Europe. The signal remains digital with no analogue steps in between, to preserve the highest quality.

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        USB connection for video, photo and music playback

        Simply plug in your portable USB device to the USB connector on your Philips portable DVD player and playback your digital videos, music or photos directly. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

        Zero Bright Dot™ screen for optimal screen quality

        Enjoy highest-quality images that are free from annoying blank spots on the LCD screen. LCD displays commonly have imperfections, termed 'bright dots' by the LCD industry. A limited number of bright dots was once considered an inevitable side effect of LCD mass production. With Philips' strict quality control procedures used for our Portable DVD Players, our LCD displays are produced with zero tolerance for bright dots. Select Portable DVD Players come with Philips Zero Bright Dot™ Policy to guarantee optimal screen quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • WMA
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • MPEG4
          • Divx

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB Terrestrial*

        • Video Decoding

          Aspect Ratio
          • 16:9
          • 4:3
          • 4:3 Letterbox
          Reception-Demodulation
          • COFDM 2K/8K
          • MPEG-2 DVB compliant
          • Network: MFN/SFN
          • QPSK

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-in 9 V; 100-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          AY5506 slim remote
          User Manual
          16 languages
          Smart car mount
          1 pcs
          Included accessories
          Aerial antenna

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          193  mm
          Product depth
          170  mm
          Product height
          33  mm
          Product weight
          0.85  kg
          Packaging Width
          250  mm
          Packaging Depth
          138  mm
          Packaging Height
          228  mm
          Master carton width
          430  mm
          Master carton depth
          265  mm
          Master carton height
          255  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          6.8  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Car kit
        • Remote control
        • Adapter
        • Antenna
        • AV cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

