    Portable DVD Player

    PET703/98
    • Entertainment that travels with you Entertainment that travels with you Entertainment that travels with you
      Portable DVD Player

      PET703/98

      Entertainment that travels with you

      Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET703. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies and MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

        Portable DVD Player

        Portable DVD Player

        Entertainment that travels with you

        • 7" widescreen LCD display
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available on the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs — they can all be played on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of an SVCD is much better than a VCD. In particular, the picture is much sharper than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Enjoy movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Few buttons for simple and easy control

        This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          2 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          DC in
          9 V
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-IN 9 V, 110-240 v, 50/60 Hz
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Remote control
          AY5510 slim remote
          User Manual
          English
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product depth
          153  mm
          Packaging Height
          251  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          233  mm
          Master carton depth
          245  mm
          Master carton weight
          3.66  kg
          Master carton height
          270  mm
          Product width
          197  mm
          Master carton width
          225  mm
          Product height
          37  mm
          Product weight
          0.71  kg

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms
          Brightness
          150  cd/m²
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Adapter
        • AV cable
        • Car kit
        • Remote control

