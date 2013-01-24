Home
      DVD playback

      Double your movie enjoyment

      Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET708 featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Simply plug in the second screen to share DVD movies or JPEG photos - perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.

        Double your movie enjoyment

        with a second TFT LCD screen

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available on the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs — they can all be played on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of an SVCD is much better than a VCD. In particular, the picture is much sharper than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Share entertainment fun with dual headphone jacks

        Dual headphone jacks are included so that you can share the personal listening experience. Grab a couple of pairs of headphones, snuggle up with a friend or loved one and double the entertainment fun!

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Up to 2.5 hours of playback with a rechargeable battery

        A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (line out), >76 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9~12 V
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          AY4130/00 (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Battery pack
          AY4392 (DC 7.4 V, Li-ion rechargeable batteries)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables, 1 x Power cable
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          RC810 (credit card style, 38 keys)
          User Manual
          English/French/Spanish/Portuguese
          Power cord
          1 pcs
          Second LCD screen
          7" TFT LCD x 1 pcs
          Smart car mount
          2 pcs

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          480  mm
          Master carton depth
          300  mm
          Master carton height
          280  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          9.1  kg
          Packaging Width
          285  mm
          Packaging Depth
          155  mm
          Packaging Height
          255  mm
          Product width
          202  mm
          Product depth
          149  mm
          Product height
          40  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product weight
          0.86  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Remote control
        • Battery
        • Adapter
        • Car kit
        • AV cable

