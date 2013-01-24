Other items in the box
- Smart car mount
- Car kit
- Remote control
- Adapter
- AV cable
Double your movie enjoyment
Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET719, featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Plug in the second screen to share DVD/DivX movies or JPEG photos, perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET719, featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Plug in the second screen to share DVD/DivX movies or JPEG photos, perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.
Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.
MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.
This portable DVD player comes with an in-car power adapter and a slim remote control unit. Plug the in-car adapter into your car's cigarette lighter to power your player while on the road. There is no need to worry about running out of battery power while watching a movie or playing a game. The credit card-sized remote control is ideal for travel as it takes up very little space and stores away easily.
