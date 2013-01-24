Home
      DVD playback

      Double your movie enjoyment

      Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET719, featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Plug in the second screen to share DVD/DivX movies or JPEG photos, perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET719, featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Plug in the second screen to share DVD/DivX movies or JPEG photos, perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.

      Double your movie enjoyment

      Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET719, featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Plug in the second screen to share DVD/DivX movies or JPEG photos, perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Double your entertainment pleasure on the go with the Philips PET719, featuring two 7" TFT LCD display screens! Plug in the second screen to share DVD/DivX movies or JPEG photos, perfect for in-car enjoyment. Comes with Smart Car Mount.

        Double your movie enjoyment

        with a second TFT LCD screen

        • 17.8 cm (7") dual-screen LCD
        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Share JPEG image files with Picture CD

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Expand movie enjoyment with dual TFT LCD screens

        Dual screens allow you to display the same videos or images from the portable DVD player. Simply plug in and mount the screens on the headrests in your car. Now you can enjoy your favourite DVD movies and JPEG photos with family and friends in the back seats easily and comfortably.

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        Built-in quality stereo speakers

        The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.

        Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

        This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        Smart Car Mount for ease of use

        To enjoy entertainment on the go, why not bring your portable DVD player from home on the road with you? A unique Car Mount system ensures ease-of-use, with a quick-release arm that facilitates easy removal of the player when not in use. You can bring the portable DVD player with you, leaving just the Mount behind in the car.

        Plays MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW music

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

        Car adapter and slim remote control

        This portable DVD player comes with an in-car power adapter and a slim remote control unit. Plug the in-car adapter into your car's cigarette lighter to power your player while on the road. There is no need to worry about running out of battery power while watching a movie or playing a game. The credit card-sized remote control is ideal for travel as it takes up very little space and stores away easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          200  cd/m²
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • Divx
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • CD-R
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          9 V
          Headphone jack
          3.5 mm Stereo Headphone x 2
          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Shock proof
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          DC-in 9 V (110-240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Cables
          1 x AV Cables
          Car kit
          AY4128 (cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC)
          Remote control
          AY5508 slim remote
          User Manual
          16 languages
          Power cord
          1 pcs
          Second LCD screen
          7" TFT LCD x 1 pcs
          Smart car mount
          2 pcs

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Built-in battery

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          255  mm
          Master carton depth
          355  mm
          Master carton height
          308  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Master carton weight
          7.21  kg
          Packaging Width
          345  mm
          Packaging Depth
          83  mm
          Packaging Height
          295  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product width
          203  mm
          Product depth
          149  mm
          Product height
          40.4  mm
          Product weight
          1.2  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Smart car mount
        • Car kit
        • Remote control
        • Adapter
        • AV cable

