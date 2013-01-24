Search terms
Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go
Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the ultra cool and compact PET700 with 18 cm (7") colour LCD display. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG still images anytime, anywhere.
Portable DVD Player
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+RW is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept the common recordable DVD format. Likewise, DVD+RW handles the common rewritable disc type.
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
Multi-format playability allows you to view images in the comfort of your living room and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
Enhance your viewing experience with Widescreen movie modes, which let you choose the screen format from various options. View your movie the way it is meant to be.
A travel case is included for comfort and protection
