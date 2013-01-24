Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable DVD Player

    PET710/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go
      -{discount-value}
      DVD Video

      Portable DVD Player

      PET710/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go

      Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the ultra cool and compact PET710 with 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go

      Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the ultra cool and compact PET710 with 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

      Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go

      Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the ultra cool and compact PET710 with 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go

      Sit back, relax and immerse yourself in movies on the go with the ultra cool and compact PET710 with 17.8 cm (7") TFT LCD display. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, savour your MP3-CD and CD music or play back your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

      Similar products

      See all DVD player

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable DVD Player

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy Your Favourite DVD Movies On The Go

        Play, DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW

        Play, DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+RW is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept the common recordable DVD format. Likewise, DVD+RW handles the common rewritable disc type.

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Dual headphone jacks for the share of entertainment fun

        Dual headphone jacks for the share of entertainment fun

        Photos: Picture CD (JPEG)

        Multi-format playability allows you to view images in the comfort of your living room and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          7  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          154.1 x 86.6 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.107(w) x 0.370(H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD+R
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps

        • Connectivity

          Audio Output — Analogue
          Audio L/R (cinch)
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          Video Output - Analogue
          Video (3.5 mm jack) 1 x
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm Headphones
          DC in
          9 V
          Power
          30 W
          AV output
          • Composite (CVBS) x 1
          • 3.5 mm jack (L/R) x 1

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery pack
          DV 7.4 V, Li-Ion rechargeable batteries
          AC/DC Adapter
          ADPV18A (110–240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          RC810 (credit card style, 38 keys)
          Cables
          Audio Cable x 1 , Video Cable x 1
          User Manual
          Printed in 16 languages

        • Dimensions

          Master carton depth
          255  mm
          Master carton height
          260  mm
          Master carton width
          466  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          77  mm
          Packaging Height
          205  mm
          Packaging Width
          410  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product depth
          155  mm
          Product height
          30  mm
          Product width
          190  mm
          Product weight
          0.9  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.