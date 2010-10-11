Search terms

    PicoPix

    Notebook pocket projector

    PPX1020/EU
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      The palm-sized and light Philips pocket projector can easily be connected to a PC via a USB port. This portable device allows you to share your photos, videos and documents at home or on the road. See all benefits

      The palm-sized and light Philips pocket projector can easily be connected to a PC via a USB port. This portable device allows you to share your photos, videos and documents at home or on the road. See all benefits

      The palm-sized and light Philips pocket projector can easily be connected to a PC via a USB port. This portable device allows you to share your photos, videos and documents at home or on the road. See all benefits

        Project your life

        • 20 lumens

        Project an image up to 203 cm (80") in size

        Enjoy your pictures and films in SVGA resolution (800x600)

        Powered from USB, image transferred from USB

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology/optical

          Brightness
          up to 20 lumens
          Contrast ratio
          500:1
          Display technology
          VueG8* LCoS
          Focus
          manual
          Integrated stand
          for a 6° display angle
          LED light source lasts over
          20,000 hours
          Light source
          RGB LED
          Native resolution
          800 x 600 pixels
          Screen distance
          0.2 m–3.0 m
          Screen size (diagonal)
          13.2 cm–205.7 cm
          Autoswitch
          16:9 and 4:3

        • Supported resolutions/formats

          WXGA
          1280 x 768 (60 Hz)
          XGA
          1024 x 768 (60 Hz)
          SVGA
          800 x 600 (60 Hz)

        • Connection

          Mini USB 2.0
          yes

        • Power Supply

          USB powered
          yes

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          164 x 147 x 66  mm
          Unpacked
          88 x 88 x 25  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          0.387 kg
          Unpacked (without accessories)
          0.150  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5–40° C
          Storage packed
          -25–60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0–45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85% RH
          Storage packed
          5–93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85% RH

        • Operating systems

          Windows XP (32-bit, 64-bit)
          yes
          Windows Vista (32-bit, 64-bit)
          yes
          Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit)
          yes

        • Minimum PC configuration

          CPU
          Intel Pentium M 2 GHz or AMD Athlon 2 GHz above
          OS
          Windows XP Professional SP2 32-bit
          Windows Vista
          Home Premium 32-bit
          Windows 7
          Home Premium 32-bit
          SDRAM
          1 GB DDR SDRAM
          USB interface
          2.0
          Free HDD space
          40 MB

        • Recommended PC configuration

          CPU
          Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or AMD Turion 64 X2 2.4 GHz above
          OS
          Windows XP Professional SP2 32-bit
          SDRAM
          2 GB DDR SDRAM
          USB interface
          2.0
          Free HDD space
          80 MB

        • Prohibited CPU configuration

          Intel
          Atom, Celeron
          AMD
          Seperon
          VIA
          C7

        • Standard package includes

          User guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          USB driver
          yes
          USB cable
          (1 mini- 2 standard USB)
          Carrying case
          yes
          Tripod
          yes

