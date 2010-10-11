Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    PicoPix

    Pocket projector

    PPX1230/EU
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Project your life Project your life Project your life
      -{discount-value}

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      PPX1230/EU
      Overall Rating / 5

      Project your life

      The compact and light Philips pocket projector can easily be connected to a wide range of gadgets (iPod/iPhone, digital cameras, mobile phones etc.) and allows you to share their content any time and anywhere. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        PicoPix Pocket projector

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Project your life

        The compact and light Philips pocket projector can easily be connected to a wide range of gadgets (iPod/iPhone, digital cameras, mobile phones etc.) and allows you to share their content any time and anywhere. See all benefits

        Project your life

        The compact and light Philips pocket projector can easily be connected to a wide range of gadgets (iPod/iPhone, digital cameras, mobile phones etc.) and allows you to share their content any time and anywhere. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          PicoPix Pocket projector

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Project your life

          The compact and light Philips pocket projector can easily be connected to a wide range of gadgets (iPod/iPhone, digital cameras, mobile phones etc.) and allows you to share their content any time and anywhere. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Mobile projector

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            PicoPix

            PicoPix

            Pocket projector

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Project your life

            • 30 lumens
            Enjoy perfect movie quality

            Enjoy perfect movie quality

            Enjoy perfect movie quality from this battery-powered pocket projector

            Project an image up to 203 cm (80") in size

            Project an image up to 203 cm (80") in size

            Connect numerous portable appliances to your projector

            Connect numerous portable appliances to your projector

            Technical Specifications

            • Technology/optical

              Display technology
              VueG8* LCoS
              Light source
              RGB LED
              LED light source lasts over
              20,000 hours
              Brightness
              up to 30 lumens
              Native resolution
              800 x 600 pixels
              Contrast ratio
              500:1
              Screen size (diagonal)
              13.2 cm–205.7 cm
              Screen distance
              0.2 m–3.0 m
              Focus
              manual
              Integrated stand
              for a 6° display angle
              Autoswitch
              16:9 and 4:3
              Colour temperature
              6500 Kelvin
              Throw ratio
              2

            • Connection

              Output audio
              3.5 mm audio out jack for headphones
              Input PC
              VGA: custom plug — requires adapter
              Input audio and video
              Composite video (CVBS) and audio: 3.5 mm A/V jack; Component video (YPbPr): custom plug–requires adapter
              Battery charger
              DC jack

            • Sound

              Internal stereo speaker
              2x0.3 Watt

            • Dimensions

              Packed (W x D x H)
              200 x 170 x 80  mm
              Unpacked
              100 x 100 x 32  mm

            • Weight

              Unpacked (without accessories)
              0.280  kg
              Packed
              0.785 kg

            • Standard package includes

              User guide
              yes
              Warranty card
              yes
              Carrying case
              yes
              Tripod
              yes
              Audio/video cable adapter
              Composite
              AC-adapter
              yes

            • Power Supply

              Power adapter
              110-240 V AC, 50-60 Hz, 12 V@2 A for the EU and UK
              Internal battery
              7.4 V @ 2300 mAh
              Battery life
              Standard mode: 2.5 hours; Bright mode: 1.5 hours; LED indicator: battery charge

            • Temperature range

              Operation
              5–40° C
              Storage packed
              -25–60° C
              Storage unpacked
              0–45° C

            • Relative humidity

              Operation
              15–85% RH
              Storage packed
              5–93% RH
              Storage unpacked
              15–85% RH

            • Supported video standards

              PAL
              yes
              SECAM
              yes
              NTSC
              yes
              576i/p
              yes
              480i/p
              yes
              720i/p
              yes
              1080i/p
              yes

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • patented all-digital smart panel technology by Syndiant
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.