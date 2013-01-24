Home
    PicoPix

    Pocket projector

    PPX2055/EU
      Project your life

      This small and light Philips Pico projector can easily be connected to a Notebook, Netbook or Laptop via USB to display any content you want to share. Powered at the same time by the USB connection, there's no need for additional batteries.

        Project your life

        • 55 lumens
        • for Notebooks

        Project an image up to 305 cm (120") in size

        Enjoy the biggest Notebook screen you've ever had and share all your media content in the impressive 305-cm (120") size.

        LED technology for brilliant colours and high contrast

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.

        USB for power and easy projection

        Sharing your media content is so easy. Just connect your PicoPix to a Notebook via USB and start projecting. You don't need to do anything else! Even the power is supplied via this USB connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology/optical

          Brightness
          up to 55 lumens
          Contrast ratio
          1000:1
          Display technology
          WVGA 0.3" DLP
          Focus
          manual
          LED light source lasts over
          30.000 hours
          Light source
          RGB LED
          Native resolution
          854 x 480 pixels
          Screen distance
          0.5 m - 5.0 m
          Screen size (diagonal)
          30 cm - 305 cm

        • Supported resolutions/formats

          WXGA
          1280 x 768 (60 Hz)
          XGA
          1024 x 768 (60 Hz)
          SVGA
          800 x 600 (60 Hz)

        • Connection

          Mini USB 2.0
          yes

        • Power Supply

          USB powered
          yes

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          110 x 110 x 70  mm
          Unpacked
          72 x 72 x 27  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          0.31 kg
          Unpacked (without accessories)
          0.115  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5–40° C
          Storage packed
          -25–60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0–45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85% RH
          Storage packed
          5–93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85% RH

        • Operating systems

          Windows XP (32-bit, 64-bit)
          yes
          Windows Vista (32-bit, 64-bit)
          yes
          Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit)
          yes

        • Minimum PC configuration

          CPU
          Intel Pentium M 2 GHz or AMD Athlon 2 GHz above
          OS
          Windows XP Professional SP2 32-bit
          Windows Vista
          Home Premium 32-bit
          Windows 7
          Home Premium 32-bit
          SDRAM
          1 GB DDR SDRAM
          USB interface
          2.0
          Free HDD space
          40 MB

        • Standard package includes

          mini USB to USB Y-cable
          yes
          User guide
          available on the Internet
          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          Tripod adapter
          yes
          Carrying case
          yes
          PPX2055
          yes

