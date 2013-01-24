Home
      PicoPix Pocket projector

PPX2330/EU

Project your life

The PicoPix pocket projector with USB QuickLink offers a USB plug and socket for direct connection to a wide range of appliances to project your digital content onto a screen up to 60" in size.

        Project your life

        • 30 lumens
        • with USBQuickLink

        LED technology for brilliant colours and high contrast

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.

        Share videos right from your mobile devices

        Connect your mobile devices and project all your content directly with your PicoPix on a big screen.

        Play videos directly from your USB-Stick or internal memory

        The integrated MP4 Media player supports all common video and audio formats. This makes the PicoPix pocket projector a standalone device, retrieving its content from the internal 2 GB memory, USB stick or a micro SD card.

        USB plug and socket for power and easy connection

        For those who want to share content directly from their camera, smartphone or USB Stick, the USBQuickLink is the easiest connection to all these devices. When on-the-go, just stick the USB plug and socket together and use the USBQuickLink as a handle.

        Share your Notebook screen simply via USB connection

        Share your Notebook screen showing your Media- or Web content, like YouTube videos or Party pics, with those around you. Just connect your PicoPix to the PC or Notebook via USB and start projecting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology/optical

          Display technology
          DLP
          Light source
          RGB LED
          LED light source lasts over
          30.000 hours
          Brightness
          up to 30 lumens
          Native resolution
          640 x 360 pixels
          Contrast ratio
          1500:1
          Colour temperature
          6500 Kelvin
          Throw ratio
          1.6:1
          Screen size (diagonal)
          25.4 cm–152.4 cm
          Screen distance
          0.354 m–2.125 m
          Focus
          manual
          Internal memory
          2 GB
          Integrated MP4 player
          yes
          Direct link to smartphone
          via USB

        • Supported video standards

          PAL
          yes
          SECAM
          yes
          NTSC
          yes

        • Sound

          Internal speaker
          1 W

        • Connection

          Output audio
          3.5 mm audio out jack for headphones
          External Memory
          micro SD/SDHC
          USB
          slave — mass storage device (x-change data with PC); slave — video streaming; master — connect mass storage device; charging
          AV in
          share the jack with audio out

        • Internal media player

          Supported video formats
          .avi: MPEG-4; H.264; M-JPEG/.mov: MPEG-4; H.264/.mp4: MPEG-4; H.264/.mkv: MPEG-4; H.264; M-JPEG/.ts: H.264/.rm: RV3; RV4/.rmvb: RV3; RV4
          Supported audio formats
          MP3, WAV
          Supported photo formats
          JPEG, BMP

        • Power Supply

          Battery life
          Standard mode: 2 hours; Bright mode: 1.5 hours; LED indicator: battery charge
          Internal battery
          3.7 V @ 2600 mAh

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          130 x 90 x 70  mm
          Unpacked
          96.7 x 54 x 22  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          246 g
          Unpacked
          0.130  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5–40° C
          Storage packed
          -25–60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0–45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85% RH
          Storage packed
          5–93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          User guide
          on internal memory, Internet
          Warranty card
          yes
          Carrying case
          yes
          Quick start guide
          yes
          PPX2330
          yes

        • Accessories

          PPA6200 power adapter 5 V/2 A
          optional

