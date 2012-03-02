Search terms

    PicoPix

    Pocket projector

    PPX2450/EU
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      This small and light pocket projector can easily be connected to various gadgets and SD card or a USB stick to access your digital content. The addition of an integrated mediaplayer makes this PicoPix independent of other mobile devices.

      PicoPix Pocket projector

PPX2450/EU

This small and light pocket projector can easily be connected to various gadgets and SD card or a USB stick to access your digital content. The addition of an integrated mediaplayer makes this PicoPix independent of other mobile devices.

      This small and light pocket projector can easily be connected to various gadgets and SD card or a USB stick to access your digital content. The addition of an integrated mediaplayer makes this PicoPix independent of other mobile devices. See all benefits

      This small and light pocket projector can easily be connected to various gadgets and SD card or a USB stick to access your digital content. The addition of an integrated mediaplayer makes this PicoPix independent of other mobile devices. See all benefits

        • 55 lumens
        • with MP4 player

        Project your images and videos up to 305 cm (120") in size

        Enjoy the biggest mobile screen you ever had to share your media content wherever you want. So with your PicoPix you are always carrying your own cinema with you.

        Play videos directly from your SD card or USB stick

        The integrated MP4 player supports all common video and audio formats.This makes the PicoPix pocket projector a standalone device, retrieving its content from the internal 2 GB memory, USB stick or one of various different types of memory cards.

        Internal battery for playtime up to 2 hours

        The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.

        LED technology for brilliant colours and high contrast

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.

        Premium speaker inside for excellent sound

        Enjoy your videos and music with high-quality sound. The built-in premium speaker with 1 Watt is offering you a great sound experience as well as the convenience of infinitely adjustable volume.

        Various connections for all common appliances

        The PicoPix pocket projector is offering quite a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, VGA, Component, Composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your disposal for unlimited entertainment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology/optical

          Display technology
          DLP
          Light source
          RGB LED
          LED light source lasts over
          30.000 hours
          Brightness
          up to 55 lumens
          Native resolution
          854 x 480 pixels
          Contrast ratio
          1000:1
          Screen size (diagonal)
          30 cm - 305 cm
          Screen distance
          0.5 m - 5.0 m
          Focus
          manual
          Internal memory
          2 GB
          Integrated MP4 player
          yes

        • Supported video standards

          PAL
          yes
          SECAM
          yes
          NTSC
          yes
          480i/p
          yes
          576i/p
          yes
          720i/p
          yes
          1080i/p
          yes

        • Sound

          Internal 1 W sound bar
          yes

        • Connection

          USB
          connect to PC, Connect to mass storage devices, charging
          Input audio and video
          HDMI with HDCP; VGA; Component YPbPr (up to 1080); Composite (CVBS) & Audio;
          External Memory
          SD/SDHC
          Output audio
          3.5 mm Audio Out jack
          DC-IN
          DC jack

        • Internal media player

          Supported video formats
          .avi: MJPEG, MPEG-4, H.264; .mov: MJPEG, MPEG-4, H.264; .mp4: MJPEG, MPEG-4, H.264; .mkv: MPEG-4, H.264; .flv: FLV, H.263, H.264; .ts: H.264; .m2ts: H.264; .swf: SWF
          Supported photo formats
          JPEG, BMP, PNG, GIF, TIFF
          Supported audio formats
          MP3, WAV

        • Power Supply

          Power adapter
          110-240 V AC, 50-60 Hz, 12 V@2 A for the EU and UK
          Internal battery
          7.4 V @ 2300 mAh
          Battery life
          Standard mode: 2 hours; Bright mode: 1.5 hours; LED indicator: battery charge

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          190 x 190 x 80  mm
          Unpacked
          105 x 105 x 31.5  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          1.06
          Unpacked (without accessories)
          0.270  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5–40° C
          Storage packed
          -25–60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0–45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85% RH
          Storage packed
          5–93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          PPX2450
          yes
          Remote control
          yes
          User guide
          on internal memory, Internet
          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          Carrying case
          yes
          AC-adapter
          yes
          Audio/video cable adapter
          Composite
          Mini USB adapter
          male to female
          Mini USB-cable
          yes

        • Accessories

          iPhone cable
          not included
          Component cable
          not included
          VGA cable
          not included

