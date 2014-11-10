Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    PicoPix

    Pocket projector

    PPX3514/EU
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Project your life Project your life Project your life
      -{discount-value}

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      PPX3514/EU
      Overall Rating / 5

      Project your life

      This small and light mobile projector is the perfect companion for everyday business life. It can easily be connected to any notebook, laptop or mobile device like a tablet/smartphone via USB or HDMI. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      This small and light mobile projector is the perfect companion for everyday business life. It can easily be connected to any notebook, laptop or mobile device like a tablet/smartphone via USB or HDMI. See all benefits

      Project your life

      This small and light mobile projector is the perfect companion for everyday business life. It can easily be connected to any notebook, laptop or mobile device like a tablet/smartphone via USB or HDMI. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      This small and light mobile projector is the perfect companion for everyday business life. It can easily be connected to any notebook, laptop or mobile device like a tablet/smartphone via USB or HDMI. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Mobile projector

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PicoPix

        PicoPix

        Pocket projector

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Project your life

        • 140 lumens
        • Business edition

        Internal battery for playtime up to 2 hours

        The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.

        LED technology for brilliant colours and high contrast

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix mobile projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.

        Integrated office viewer and media player

        The integrated MP4 Media player supports all common video and audio formats. This makes the PicoPix pocket projector a standalone device. The office viewer also allows you to share all common office files and pdf files.

        Perfect pocket companion weighing only 270 g

        With a weight of only 270 g and a slim design your PicoPix pocket projector becomes your lightweight companion for business and private use.

        Various connections for all common appliances

        The PicoPix pocket projector is offering quite a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, VGA, Component, Composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your disposal for unlimited entertainment.

        Including tripod and business bag

        Including power supply with EU and UK adapter, HDMI and USB cable, car charger, tripod and business bag

        SmartEngine with LED technology

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology/optical

          Display technology
          DLP
          Light source
          RGB LED
          LED light source lasts over
          30.000 hours
          Native resolution
          854 x 480 pixels
          Contrast ratio
          1000:1
          Screen size (diagonal)
          12" - 120"
          Screen distance
          0.5 m - 5.0 m
          Internal memory
          4 GB
          Integrated MP4 player
          yes
          Integrated Office/PDF viewer
          yes
          Brightness with battery
          up to 70 lumens
          Brightness with AC
          up to 140 lumens

        • Supported video standards

          PAL
          yes
          SECAM
          yes
          NTSC
          yes
          480i/p
          yes
          576i/p
          yes
          720i/p
          yes
          1080i/p
          yes

        • Sound

          Internal 1 W sound bar
          yes

        • Connection

          Input audio and video
          mini HDMI with HDCP; VGA (custom plug with adapter; Component YPbPr (up to 1080i); Composite (CVBS) and Audio;
          Output audio
          3.5 mm audio out jack
          DC-IN
          DC jack
          External Memory
          SD/SDHC/SDXC
          USB
          Connect to mass storage devices
          Mini USB
          connect to PC, connect to mass storage device, charging

        • Internal media player

          Supported video formats
          .avi, .mov, .mp4, .mkv; codecs: MJPEG, H263, MPEG4, H264
          Supported audio formats
          MP3, AC3
          Supported photo formats
          JPEG, BMP, PNG, GIF
          Supported file formats
          pdf, ppt/pptx, xls/xlsx, doc/docs

        • Power Supply

          Battery life
          Standard mode: 2 hours; Bright mode: 1.5 hours
          Internal battery
          7.4V @ 1800mAh
          Power adapter
          110-240 V AC, 50-60 Hz, 12 V@2 A for the EU and UK

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          190 x 190 x 80  mm
          Unpacked
          105 x 105 x 31.5  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          1.06 kg
          Unpacked (without accessories)
          0.270  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5–40° C
          Storage packed
          -25–60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0–45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85% RH
          Storage packed
          5–93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          Remote control
          yes
          User guide
          on internal memory, Internet
          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          AC-adapter
          yes
          Standard mini USB cable
          yes
          Carrying case
          yes
          HDMI cable
          yes
          Business bag
          yes
          Car charger
          yes
          PPX3514
          yes
          Tripod
          yes

        • Accessories

          Component cable
          not included
          iPhone cable
          not included
          VGA cable
          not included
          Composite audio/video adapter
          not included
          MHL to HDMI + Mini USB cable
          not included
          PicoPix Sound station
          not included

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.