    PicoPix

    Pocket projector

    PPX4010/INT
      DLP
      PicoPix Pocket projector

      PPX4010/INT
      Project your life

      This 100-lumen, ultra-portable PicoPix is one of the most compact projectors available on the market — smaller than a PC mouse, it is the perfect companion for everyday business. It can also be connected to any notebook or tablet with a HDMI cable. See all benefits

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      This 100-lumen, ultra-portable PicoPix is one of the most compact projectors available on the market — smaller than a PC mouse, it is the perfect companion for everyday business. It can also be connected to any notebook or tablet with a HDMI cable. See all benefits

        Project your life

        PicoPix pocket projector

        • 100 lumens

        Perfect pocket companion weighing only 83 g/2.93 oz

        Perfect pocket companion weighing only 83 g/2.93 oz

        SmartEngine with LED technology

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.

        Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 120 "

        Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 120 " (305 cm) in size

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          Display technology
          DLP SmartEngine
          Light source
          RGB LED
          LED light sources
          last over 30,000 hours
          Brightness
          up to 100 lumens
          Contrast ratio
          1500:1
          Resolution
          854 x 480 pixels
          Throw ratio
          1,4:1
          Screen size (diagonal)
          38 cm–305 cm/15 "–120 "
          Screen distance
          50 cm–500 cm/20 "–197 "
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Projection modes
          front
          Focus adjustment
          manual
          Noise level
          < 28 dba

        • Connection

          HDMI
          mini HDMI with HDCP
          Additional available cables
          VGA cable for PC connection, mini display port cable

        • Power source

          USB powered
          yes

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          105 x 98 x 75 mm/4.13 x 3.86 x 2.95 in
          Unpacked (W x D x H)
          68 x 66 x 22 mm/2.68 x 2.60 x 0.87 in

        • Weight

          Packed
          323 g/11.39 oz
          Unpacked
          83 g/2.93 oz

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5–35 °C/41–95 °F
          Storage packed
          -25–60 °C/-13–140 °F
          Storage unpacked
          0–45 °C/32–113 °F

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85 % RH
          Storage packed
          5–93 % RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85 % RH

        • Standard package includes

          PPX4010
          yes
          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
          yes
          Micro USB to USB-Y-cable
          yes

