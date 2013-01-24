Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PicoPix

    Pocket projector

    PPX4935/EU
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Project your life Project your life Project your life
      -{discount-value}
      DLP
    • Play Pause

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      PPX4935/EU
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Project your life

      This brilliant Android-based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and many more functions, this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      This brilliant Android-based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and many more functions, this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

      Project your life

      This brilliant Android-based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and many more functions, this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      This brilliant Android-based mobile projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens, 720p HD resolution, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio and many more functions, this PicoPix is a powerful companion. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all mobile-projector

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PicoPix

        PicoPix

        Pocket projector

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Project your life

        • 350 lumens
        • with media player

        Internal battery for playtime up to 2 hours

        The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.

        Project HD videos, images, presentations up to 150" in size

        Project HD videos, images and presentations up to 150" (381 cm) in size

        SmartEngine with LED technology

        Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality SmartEngine LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.

        Wi-Fi to go online and share web content

        Wi-Fi to go online and share web content & to connect wirelessly with other devices within a network or to set up your own network

        Integrated media player & HDMI/MHL interface

        Integrated media player & HDMI/MHL interface for support with mobile devices like notebooks, smartphones and tablets

        Various connections

        The PicoPix mobile projector offers a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, component, composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your disposal for unlimited entertainment

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          3 Watt

        • Connection

          Output audio
          3.5 mm audio out jack
          DC-IN
          DC jack
          External Memory
          micro SD/SDHC
          USB
          Connect to mass storage devices
          HDMI
          mini HDMI with HDCP
          micro-USB
          USB OTG support
          access internal memory
          Wi-Fi
          WLAN IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

        • Internal media player

          Supported video formats
          .vob, .dat: MPEG-1, MPEG-2; .avi, .mkv: MJPEG, MPEG-1; MPEG-2, H.264, Divx, Xvid; H.265/HEVC; .mov, .mp4: MJPEG, MPEG-4,H.264, .flv H.263;.3gp H.264;.mts AVCHD
          Supported audio formats
          MP3, WAV, WMA
          Supported photo formats
          JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIF
          Supported file formats
          pdf, ppt/pptx, xls/xlsx, doc/docs

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          150 x 150 x 105  mm
          Unpacked
          115 x 115 x 32  mm

        • Weight

          Packed
          1.059 kg
          Unpacked (without accessories)
          0.351  kg

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5 ~ 35° C
          Storage packed
          -25–60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0–45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15–85% RH
          Storage packed
          5–93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15–85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          Remote control
          yes
          User guide
          on internal memory, Internet
          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          AC-adapter
          yes
          Carrying case
          yes
          Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
          yes
          PPX4935
          yes

        • Power source

          Internal battery
          • Eco mode: 2 hours
          • Internal battery: 2000 mAh/7.4 V

        • Technology

          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Brightness
          up to 350 lumens
          Contrast ratio
          100,000:1
          Display technology
          DLP SmartEngine
          Focus adjustment
          manual
          Internal memory
          4 GB
          Keystone correction
          manual
          Light source
          RGB LED
          Noise level
          < 28 dba
          Operating system
          Android 4.4
          Projection modes
          • front
          • front ceiling
          • rear
          • rear ceiling
          Resolution
          1280 x 720 pixel
          Screen distance
          50 cm–500 cm/20 "–197 "
          Screen size (diagonal)
          38 cm–381 cm / 15"–150"
          Throw ratio
          1.47:1
          Wall colour correction
          • Blue
          • green
          • pink
          • white
          • yellow

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item