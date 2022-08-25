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2 year warranty

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  • All you need
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Discontinued

6000 seriesIn-ear headphones with mic

PRO6305BK/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
All you need
Playlists, podcasts, calls—these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They're Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you'll hear more when you're listening to your favourite high-resolution streaming service.
See all benefits

All you need

  • 12.2mm drivers/closed-back

  • integrated mic

  • Black

  • In Ear

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/08/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das Produkt erfüllt seinen Zweck optimal!

Ich nutze die Kopfhörer fast täglich und das Sounderlebnis ist umwerfend. Ich habe sehr kleine Gehörgänge, weshalb auch die Größe der Gummi-Aufstecker immer etwas schwierig ist, das Problem besteht aber bei diesen Kopfhörern nicht. Wenn die irgendwann mal nicht mehr gehen, werde ich sie mir ein zweites Mal bestellen.

Pros

Sounderlebnis, angenehme Tragbarkeit, schickes Design, Komfort, einfache Handhabung

Cons

/

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series PRO6305BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series PRO6305BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon

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