2 year warranty
Discontinued
PRO6305BK/00
12.2mm drivers/closed-back
integrated mic
Black
In Ear
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.
Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.
An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Yokohama
25/08/2022
Deutschland
Das Produkt erfüllt seinen Zweck optimal!
Ich nutze die Kopfhörer fast täglich und das Sounderlebnis ist umwerfend. Ich habe sehr kleine Gehörgänge, weshalb auch die Größe der Gummi-Aufstecker immer etwas schwierig ist, das Problem besteht aber bei diesen Kopfhörern nicht. Wenn die irgendwann mal nicht mehr gehen, werde ich sie mir ein zweites Mal bestellen.
Pros
Sounderlebnis, angenehme Tragbarkeit, schickes Design, Komfort, einfache Handhabung
Cons
/
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series PRO6305BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series PRO6305BK In-Ear-Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon