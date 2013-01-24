Home
    Wi-Fi USB Adapter

    PTA01/00
    Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly
      Wi-Fi USB Adapter

      PTA01/00

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen.

      Wi-Fi USB Adapter

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen.

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen.

      Wi-Fi USB Adapter

      Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

      With this wireless USB adapter, enjoy Smart TV wirelessly on your Philips TV. Experience a rich selection of online content on the big screen.

        Enjoy Smart TV wirelessly

        Experience media content on the big screen

        • for Philips TVs

        Fast connection with 802.11 N wireless adapter

        Fast connection with 802.11 n wireless adapter Up to 5 times faster than conventional Wi-Fi 802.11 g. Based on the Wi-Fi 802.11 n specifications.

        A safe wireless connection with WPA2 encryption

        WPA2 encryption for privacy and a safe connection

        Plug and Play wireless installation with WPS

        WPS Wi-Fi connection for plug and play installation on your TV

        A wealth of online apps, videos to rent and catch-up TV

        Rent films directly on your TV from online video shops, watch catch-up TV from your favourite channels and enjoy a rich selection of online apps with Smart TV. You can also browse the open Internet.

        Enjoy photos, music and films on your TV

        Share photos, music and films from your smartphone, tablet or computer and enjoy them on the big screen.

        Control the TV wirelessly with your smart device or keyboard

        Control your TV in the easiest and most convenient way. Just connect a wireless keyboard or use your smart phone or tablet to wirelessly control your Smart TV.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0.02  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.11  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          29 x 82 x 14 mm
          Box depth
          210  mm
          Box height
          20  mm
          Box width
          135  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Silicone foot

        • Related Products

          Compatible with
          • 32PFL7605
          • 32PFL7655
          • 32PFL7665
          • 32PFL7675
          • 32PFL7685
          • 32PFL7695
          • 32PFL8605
          • 37PFL7605
          • 37PFL7675
          • 37PFL8605
          • 40PFL7605
          • 40PFL8605
          • 42PFL7655
          • 42PFL7665
          • 42PFL7675
          • 42PFL7685
          • 42PFL7695
          • 42PFL8605
          • 46PFL7605
          • 46PFL7655
          • 46PFL7665
          • 46PFL7695
          • 46PFL8605
          • 46PFL8685
          • 52PFL8605
          • _PFL58x6 (Eu)
          • _PFL6xx6 (Eu)
          • _PFL74x6 (Eu)
          • _PFL7606 (Eu)
          • _PFL7656 (Eu)
          • _PFL7676 (Eu)
          • _PFL7696 (Eu)
          • _PFL58x6 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL6xx6 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL7xx6 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL8xx6 (Lat Am)
          • _PFL7xx6 (Asia)
          • _PFL35x7 (Eu)
          • _PFL4xx7 (Eu)

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Silicone foot

            • Net TV: Visit www.philips.com/smarttv to discover the services available in your country.