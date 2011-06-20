Other items in the box
- 1 x cleaning cloth bag
- 3D Health Guide
Easy 3D home cinema experience
Share a truly immersive 3D experience with the whole family with the additional 3D glasses from Philips. They are designed for optimal comfort while offering high performance. See all benefits
Featuring sharp images and low ghosting, Easy 3D is the most comfortable 3D to watch. Thanks to FPR technology (Film Pattern Retarder) - an advanced 3D polarizer that is fully integrated in the TV screen - it comes equipped and ready to give you all the sensorial excitement of the cinema.
Easy 3D glasses do not contain any electronics and batteries. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours of wear
The nose pads of these 3D glasses are adjustable to fit any nose. Even when wearing prescription glasses behind them, your personal viewing comfort is guaranteed.
The wide lens and subtle curvature fit most faces even for existing eyewear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.
