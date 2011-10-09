  • 2 year warranty

    Two-Player Full-Screen Gaming Glasses

    PTA436/00
      Enjoy two-player games in full screen

      In 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on only half of the screen. By wearing these 3D glasses, both gamers will only see their own game, but they will see it on the full screen. Two gamers can now sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum enjoyment. See all benefits

        Enjoy two-player games in full screen

        The ultimate gaming experience

        • for Easy 3D TVs
        Your game in full screen

        Your game in full screen

        With 2D two-player games, each gamer usually sees their game on half the screen. Philips expands the functionality of 3D TVs to enable gamers to enjoy their two-player games in full screen at the same time. By wearing the 3D glasses, each gamer will only see their game in full screen so two gamers can sit together, play on the same TV and enjoy maximum excitement.

        Lightweight for hours of comfort

        Easy 3D glasses do not contain any electronics and batteries. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours of wear

        Adjustable nose bridge for best personal comfort

        The nose pads of these 3D glasses are adjustable to fit any nose. Even when wearing prescription glasses behind them, your personal viewing comfort is guaranteed.

        Optimum lens coverage even for existing eyewear users

        The wide lens and subtle curvature fit most faces even for existing eyewear users. The additional hook at the top edge of the frame also helps to secure the Easy 3D glasses to your personal glasses.

        Switch from full screen to normal view easily

        With 2 clicks of a button, you can easily switch from full screen to normal view to change game settings or other options easily.

        Sharp and flicker free images

        Powered by FPR technology (Film Pattern Retarder) an advanced 3D polariser that is fully integrated in the TV screen, the full screen two player gaming features sharp images and low ghosting to give you all the sensorial excitement of the game.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0.17  kg
          Box depth
          50  mm
          Box height
          265  mm
          Box width
          145  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x cleaning cloth bags
          • Quick start guide

        • Related Products

          Compatible with
          all Philips Passive 3D TVs

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x cleaning cloth bags
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • For 2D games only.
            • Ensure that the game console is connected to the HDMI connector of the TV.

