      Ideal for all your high-energy devices, these very high-capacity AAA batteries do not need draining before recharging—simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Enjoy your device longer

        • AAA, 800 mAh
        • Nickel-Metal Hydride

        NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

        Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

        The battery for audio players and cameras

        The 800 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.

        Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

        A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

        Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

        Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

        Ready to use

        The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.

        Technical Specifications

        • Green Specifications

          Chemical composition
          Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          Packaging material
          • Carton
          • PET
          Packaging type
          Clam shell blister

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 10895 96289 6
          Length
          35.3  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          96
          Width
          28.3  cm
          Gross weight
          3.32  kg
          Height
          11.5  cm
          Net weight
          2.2656  kg
          Tare weight
          1.0544  kg

        • Power

          Battery Capacity
          800 mAh
          Battery type
          AAA Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Battery voltage
          1.2  V

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          12  cm
          Packaging type
          Card
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          8.3  cm
          Depth
          1.2  cm
          Number of products included
          2
          EAN
          87 10895 96288 9
          Gross weight
          0.0287  kg
          Net weight
          0.0236  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0051  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.45  cm
          Width
          2.1  cm
          Depth
          1.05  cm
          Weight
          0.024  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

