      Quality light to get the job done

      Powerful bright light, non-slip grip, lightweight and versatile, Philips EcoPro40 is an excellent cordless work lamp for everyday use. Also fitted with a handy spotlight, it helps you see even in those narrow dark corners.

            Quality light to get the job done

            Rechargeable hand lamp

            • Rechargeable work lamp
            • 300 lumen / 3 W main light
            • 100 lumen / 1 W spot light
            • 3 hours of battery life

            Powerful light (300 lumen / 3 W) to complete everyday tasks

            Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it's always handy to have a small lamp around. Philips EcoPro40 delivers a main powerful light beam of 300 lumen (3 W) to help you to see the details you need to get the task completed.

            Spotlight (100 lumen / 1 W) to light up narrow areas

            Philips EcoPro40 also comes fitted with a handy spotlight to illuminate those hard-to-see areas. This strong spotlight on the top of the lamp delivers 100 lumen (1 W), so you can see small details even in those dark corners.

            3 magnets for convenient hands-free lighting

            More often than not, you need both hands when you're working on a task. Philips EcoPro40 comes with 3 in-built magnets so you can easily mount the lamp on any nearby metal surface, such us under a sink or the bonnet of a car.

            Two retractable hooks for convenient hands-free lighting

            When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro40 nearby with its two in-built 360° retractable hooks.

            Rechargeable lithium battery lasts up to 8 hours per charge

            Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro40 delivers bright white light from its main beam for up to 3 hours. If you use the spotlight, the battery will last up to 8 hours of continuous use. So with occasional use, the lamp can last days before requiring a recharge.

            Robust housing and shock resistant

            Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro40 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              • See better
              • Work better
              Product highlight
              Rechargeable work lamp

            • Product description

              Hook
              360 degrees retractable hook
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP20
              Magnet
              Yes
              Materials and finishing
              ABS with rubber coating
              Number of LEDs
              6
              Operating Temperature
              0°C to 40°C
              Orientable light
              180° pivoting base
              Range
              • RCH
              • EcoPro
              Resistant to
              • grease
              • oil
              • workshop solvents
              Technology
              LED
              UV leak detector
              No

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              6500  K
              Light intensity (boost)
              630 lux at 0.5 m
              Light intensity (eco)
              3100 lux at 0.5 m
              LED lifetime
              Up to 30,000 hours
              Beam angle
              90°
              Light output
              300 lumens
              Light output (eco)
              100 lumens
              Beam angle (pointer)
              15°

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Battery capacity
              2200  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 3 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 8 hours (pointer)
              Battery type
              Li-ion battery
              Plug type
              Micro USB
              Charging cable type
              Rechargeable
              Battery charging time
              around 4 hours
              Power Source
              Li-ion 18650
              Wattage
              3 W + 1 W torch

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              RC420B1
              Ordering code
              05057145

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018050571
              EAN3
              8719018050700

            • Packed product information

              Length
              36  cm
              Width
              18.8  cm
              Height
              5.2  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              1
              Weight with batteries
              615  g
              Size
              Standard
              Cable length
              100 cm

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              33  cm
              Width
              20.5  cm
              Height
              38  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              4.516  g

