    EcoPro

    EcoPro50

    RC520C1
    • Bright white light to get the job done Bright white light to get the job done Bright white light to get the job done
      -{discount-value}

      EcoPro EcoPro50

      RC520C1

      Bright white light to get the job done

      EcoPro EcoPro50

RC520C1

Bright white light to get the job done

Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery.

      +

        EcoPro EcoPro50

        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Bright white light to get the job done

        Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits

        Bright white light to get the job done

        Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits

        +

          EcoPro EcoPro50

          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Bright white light to get the job done

          Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits

            Powerful white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) lights up large area

            Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips EcoPro50 is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering 1000 lumen (10 W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. If you need less light and more battery life, you can switch to a 500 lumen (5 W) eco mode.

            Shock resistance proven in drop tests

            As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor and outdoor activities, we've made sure the lamp is built to last. Tested in 1.5 metre drop tests, the device is proven to survive occasional drops during use.

            Water resistant against splashes

            As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. Resistant to water, the device will continue to work when splashed, such as during light rain.

            Rotating handle lets you position light for hands-free use

            Sometimes you need hands-free lighting so you can focus on your task. The 180° rotating handle on the back of EcoPro50 gives you freedom to position the projector as needed. You can also use the handle as a hook to hang the light, or as a support to stand it up by itself. This versatility allows you direct the light just where you need it.

            Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

            Philips EcoPro50 can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the back of the lamp and it will begin charging.

            Magnetic mounting accessory for hands-free lighting

            Philips EcoPro50 also comes with a magnetic mounting accessory. Simply attach it to the handle to be able to mount your projector onto any metal surface. Perfect for use in a garage or other work site.

            Rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 hours per charge

            Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro50 delivers bright white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) for up to 3 hours. If you need longer battery life, simply switch to eco mode (500 lumen / 5 W) and enjoy 6 hours of continuous light.

            Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

            Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. On the back of Philips EcoPro50 you will find a battery life indicator, which tells you exactly how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              • See better
              • Work better
              Product highlight
              Rechargeable work lamp

            • Product description

              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK08
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP54
              Magnet
              Yes
              Materials and finishing
              Aluminium, PC for lens, PTU
              Number of LEDs
              1
              Operating Temperature
              0°C to 40°C
              Orientable light
              180° pivoting handle
              Range
              • RCH
              • EcoPro
              Resistant to
              • grease
              • oil
              • workshop solvents
              Technology
              LED
              UV leak detector
              No

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              6500  K
              Light intensity (boost)
              1680 lux at 0.5 m
              Light intensity (eco)
              820 lux at 0.5 m
              LED lifetime
              Up to 30,000 hours
              Beam angle
              110°
              Light output
              1000 lumens
              Light output (eco)
              500 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Wattage
              10  W
              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Battery capacity
              4400  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 3 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 6 hours
              Battery type
              Li-ion battery
              Plug type
              Micro USB
              Charging cable type
              Rechargeable
              Battery charging time
              around 5 hours
              Power Source
              Li-ion 18650 x2

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              RC520C1
              Ordering code
              05071745

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018050717
              EAN3
              8719018050724

            • Packed product information

              Length
              28  cm
              Width
              15.1  cm
              Height
              5.6  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              1
              Weight with batteries
              1212.5  g
              Size
              Standard
              Cable length
              100 cm

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              57.5  cm
              Width
              18  cm
              Height
              17  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              7.865  g

